In 2015 the WWE made a ton of cuts to its roster that included some pretty big names. Some of the releases were mutual, while others were due to harsh relationships between the company and talent, and others were due to pure scandal.

Here are where the 10 stars the WWE released in 2015 are today:

10. CJ Parker

Parker was signed by the WWE back in 2011 and was sent to Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). In 2012 he was a part of NXT in its infancy and was intended to be a fan favorite, however, his gimmick didn't resonate well with fans and he was soon turned heel.

After a disappointing stint in NXT Parker requested his release from the company in 2015, and it was granted. He now competes for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) under the ring name Juice Robinson.

9. Zahara Schreiber

Schreiber's time with the company was very uneventful as she barely made any appearances with the exception of being one of Adam Rose's Rosebuds and a small spot on Tough Enough. An injury in 2015 also held her off from training for quite some time.

After some controversial social media posts surfaced, as well as her affair with Seth Rollins coming to light, she was released from the company. She has since done some work for the REAL Pro Wrestling promotion as well as DreamWave.

8. Justin Gabriel

Gabriel signed on with WWE in 2008 and went on to have a fairly successful career as a member of the Nexus. As a singles competitor, however, he was never able to earn a singles title. He did win the Tag Team Titles three times with Heath Slater.

It was announced that Gabriel quit WWE after creative differences which he revealed on an episode of Talk Is Jericho. Gabriel currently works on the indie scene and has done work for TNA, Lucha Underground, and more promotions.

7. Brad Maddox

Maddox got his start with WWE in 2010 when he was sent to developmental in FCW. He was promoted to the main roster as a referee in 2012 and was eventually made RAW General Manager by Vickie Guerrero in 2014.

Maddox was written off as RAW GM and worked a slew of Live Events teaming with Adam Rose before being released for saying "cocky pricks" in a dark match. He is currently working the indie circuit.

6. Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn is one-half of one of the most beloved WWE Tag Teams of all time in The New Age Outlaws. He initially left the company in 2004 but returned in 2012 to renew his partnership with Road Dogg and even have another Tag Title run.

Unfortunately, Gunn failed a drug test during a powerlifting event and was released from the WWE as a result. He is currently working the independent circuit as well as doing work for NJPW.

5. Layla

Layla was signed by the WWE after being a part of a Divas Search in 2006. She had a fairly successful career with the WWE after aligning herself with fellow WWE Diva Michelle McCool, winning the WWE Women's Title and WWE Divas Title once each.

She remained with the company until 2015 when she ultimately made the decision to retire from professional wrestling. Layla now does some work as a model.

4. Christian

Christian debuted with the WWE alongside best friend Edge as a member of The Brood. The pair ultimately went on to become one of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time. After departing from the WWE for a few years, he returned in 2009 to reign as ECW Champion.

In 2010 he won his first World Heavyweight Championship but was forced to retire in 2015 after the WWE wouldn't clear him to compete due to concussion-related injuries. He still does work for the WWE and hosts a podcast alongside Edge, E&C's Podcast Of Awesomeness.

3. AJ Lee

AJ Lee was one of the most famous Divas in WWE history. While she was involved in many romantic storylines and even made RAW General Manger at one point, she was still one of the best performers inside the ring.

She reigned as WWE Divas Champion for 295 days before dropping the strap to Paige on an episode of RAW. She retired from in-ring competition in 2015 after defeating The Bellas at WrestleMania 31 with Paige. She is currently enjoying life married to former WWE Champion and current UFC fighter CM Punk, and recently released her best-selling book "Crazy Is My Superpower"

2. Rey Mysterio

Mysterio signed with the WWE in 2002 after his previous employers, WCW, were bought out by Vince McMahon. He remained with the company until 2015 when he decided not to re-sign with the WWE after some issues with the company.

Currently, Mysterio works the independent circuit in addition to doing work for Lucha Underground and AAA.

1. Hulk Hogan

Arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, Hulk Hogan, got into some hot water with the public eye in 2015 after his leaked sex tape revealed some extremely racist comments. The WWE released Hogan from his contract, however, Hogan's lawyer claimed he resigned.

Today Hogan remains hushed from all WWE-related things, however, it is believed that the company will slowly attempt to lure him back into the WWE Universe as time progresses. He recently opened up Hogan's Beach Shop in Florida where he sells a ton of memorabilia.

