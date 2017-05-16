"I think we are always sold out so I don't know where you get that impression."

These were the words of Arsene Wenger during Monday’s press conference after the Arsenal boss was asked to comment on talk of a fan boycott for tonight’s Premier League clash against Sunderland.

However, even Wenger himself must have been shocked by the number of empty seats inside the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Article continues below

With 10 minutes to go, the ground looked barely half-full.

And the number of fans inside the Emirates hardly increased when the referee blew his whistle for the start of the match.

Article continues below

Empty seats inside the Emirates tonight

Here are some of the videos and photos doing the rounds on Twitter, showing just how empty the Emirates is tonight.

Reaction on Twitter

And nobody on Twitter can believe it, with one fan claiming he’s been attending Arsenal matches for nearly 30 years and has never seen a home game this empty before.

Everyone was making the same joke

Everybody was also making the same joke about Arsenal announcing the official attendance to still be just under 60,000 - despite the fact that’s clearly not the case.

The attendance at Arsenal always includes season tickets and seats sold, hence why the numbers are always high.

But despite the fact they’ve already parted with their hard-earned cash for a ticket for tonight’s match, it seems many fans - possibly 20,000, according to the Mirror - either couldn’t be bothered to turn up or have opted not to as a form of protest.

Arsenal play their final PL match at home on Sunday

Arsenal, who are set to miss out on a place in next season’s Champions League for the first time since Wenger arrived in 1996, play their final Premier League match against Everton at the Emirates on Sunday.

Six days later, they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

We’re guessing every Gunner with a ticket for that one will turn up at Wembley.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms