Finn Balor might have fallen to Roman Reigns during Monday Night RAW this week, but he is still one of the top stars in the entire company. The WWE has made no secret of the grand plans that they have for the superstar over the course of this year.

He sustained a concussion earlier this year when his head violently hit the mat and The Demon King looked like he was in major trouble after suffering that injury. There was real concern among WWE brass that he wouldn’t be able to pass an Impact test and be cleared to compete.

Thankfully for both the company and Balor, he was able to return and put on a couple of great matches since. Fans remember the major injury last year that kept him away from televised matches until the RAW directly following WrestleMania in Orlando.

His run of popularity within the WWE Universe has been amazing and fans are eager to see what comes of his feud with Bray Wyatt later this year. From the moment he got called-up to the main roster from NXT, the company immediately knew it had a hit on its hands.

Balor rose to prominence with his performances along with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as the Bullet Club. This week, during WWE 24, The Demon King shared an inside look at the formation of his friendship with his former running mates and where they stand today.

Anderson said: "We met for the first time in 2005. We stared at each other...I was like, 'I don't like him'."

The many reunion possibilities on the red brand these days are endless as all of the members of The Shield now call it home. With the Club still on RAW and Balor’s popularity, it wouldn’t be strange to see the company try to capitalise on the love for these older stables.

Nothing is concrete yet, but if The Demon King is thinking about it, then you can bet that someone in the corporate offices is considering the same thing. However, Balor’s face status stands in the way of that sort of partnership isn’t clear as the booking currently just doesn’t make sense.

Still, as has happened in the past, if there is enough demand for something, then WWE creative will oblige the fans. If the desire for a Bullet Club reunion becomes deafening then they will have no choice but to figure out a way to make it happen.

