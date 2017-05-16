The NBA Draft Lottery is going down Tuesday afternoon, setting the order for what's considered a stacked 2017 draft class.

Tanking has become a "thing" in the modern NBA, teams so desperate to land the coveted No. 1 pick they angle themselves to lose games without "deliberately" trying to lose. Sometimes it comes in the form of coaching rotations, other times it's resting "injured" players.

There's obviously a very good reason for that. "Winning" the No. 1 pick can change the fortunes of an NBA team in an instant. Just look at the Cleveland Cavaliers, who drafted LeBron James with a No. 1 pick and, years later, traded a No. 1 pick to acquire Kevin Love for James' homecoming gift.

Typically there's plenty of talent to be found up and down the lottery, but the No. 1 pick gives teams the pick of the litter. More often than not, that top pick becomes a very good player. Looking over the last decade there are some franchise-changing talents.

Here's a look at where the past 10 No. 1 NBA Draft picks are now.

2007 - Greg Oden - Portland Trail Blazers

Greg Oden is perhaps the biggest - quite literally, he was a true seven-footer who weighed in at 250 lbs - tragedy on this list. The talented big man out of Ohio State never really had a chance to shine at the NBA level. Foot and knee issues plagued him early in his career.

Oden would play just two seasons with the Trail Blazers for a total of 82 games before ending his career with the franchise. He'd disappear for years before re-emerging for a short run with the Miami Heat in 2014.

He's retired since then. To think, the Blazers could have drafted Kevin Durant instead.

2008 - Derrick Rose - Chicago Bulls

Derrick Rose was the next big then when he first hit the NBA scene. He was lightning fast, he had a great handle and he was a tremendous finisher around the rim. Rose would go on to win Rookie of the Year.

Unfortunately he too had his career sidetracked by injuries. He was never quite the same after he was holding onto his knee and down in the NBA Playoffs.

He was finally traded to the New York Knicks last summer and is entering free agency for the first time in his career this summer.

2009 - Blake Griffin - LA Clippers

Blake Griffin was forced out of his entire rookie season due to a knee injury, but his rise from that adversity has been tremendous. He's become one of the NBA's best frontcourt players and has become a marketable superstar in the LA market.

Griffin has been instrumental in the Clippers turning their franchise around, but he too is set to test the free agency waters this summer. If the Clippers don't retain him there's going to be one happy team out there in a few months.

2010 - John Wall - Washington Wizards

John Wall seemed destined for stardom while he and DeMarcus Cousins partnered up at Kentucky. He's been Wizards franchise player ever since going No. 1 to them, steadily improving each year.

Wall is one of the NBA's top stars and was one victory away from making the leap to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Wizards have come a long way and it's been on the back of Wall becoming an All-Star talent.

2011 - Kyrie Irving - Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving may not have the mass market appeal of Griffin, but he's undoubtedly the most successful No. 1 pick of the last 10 years. The argument begins and ends with the fact that Irving nailed the title-clinching three in Game 7 last season.

Irving's come a long way from being the lone hope for Cleveland, sticking through the tough times, continuing to improve and being rewarded by James' homecoming. Uncle Drew's done quite well for himself since becoming a Cavalier.

2012 - Anthony Davis - New Orleans Hornets

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't quite recovered from the crater they were left in when Chris Paul skipped town, but ultimately ending up with Anthony Davis as a consolation prize certainly wasn't the worst fate.

Davis is one of the best young big men in the league, and with the addition of DeMarcus Cousins at the trade deadline, could be looking at a much brighter future in New Orleans now that he has actual help on the roster.

2013 - Anthony Bennett - Cleveland Cavaliers

While most people call Oden the biggest bust of this list, that title has to belong to Anthony Bennett. The Cavaliers found themselves with the No. 1 pick for the third time in ten years, but this one did not go the way LeBron and Kyrie went.

Bennett's health was never quite where it needed to be, undergoing shoulder surgery even before the draft took place and struggling with conditioning due to his asthma. He was traded by the Cavaliers in 2014 and has already fallen out of the NBA.

Things have gone so poorly for Bennett he was actually cut by the Turkish basketball league team he played for just a few weeks ago.

2014 - Andrew Wiggins - Cleveland Cavaliers

Andrew Wiggins was the next gift from the Basketball Gods the Cavaliers cashed in on, landing the rights to draft the star swingman that had the hoops world buzzing before he ever left Toronto.

He would ultimately be a sacrificial lamb for Cleveland, sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Love. The trade may have worked for every party, with Wiggins getting to be a part of a young up-and-coming team that has some serious talent.

2015 - Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves

That's in no small part because of big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns has been a revelation since making the transition to the NBA, a versatile stretch big man who can literally do everything on the court.

Towns and Wiggins make for one of the most fascinating young duos in the entire NBA. There may be no future brighter than the one in front of Towns.

2016 - Ben Simmons - Philadelphia 76ers

There's not much to say about Ben Simmons' story just yet because he hasn't played a single minute of NBA regular season action. A foot injury stole his rookie season away from him, but he's reportedly grown into a legitimate seven-foot tall frame while recovering.

The Sixers are hoping a player with the skills of a top-notch point guard in the body of a center helps lift them out of the bottom of the NBA.