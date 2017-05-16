Finn Balor might have fallen to Roman Reigns during Monday Night RAW this week, but he is still in the running to take on Brock Lesnar later this year. The WWE has made no secret of the grand plans that they have for the superstar over the course of this year.

He sustained a concussion earlier this year and The Demon King looked like he was in major trouble after suffering that injury. There was real concern among WWE brass that he would be out for an extended period and not able to compete in the ring for months.

Thankfully for both the company and Balor, he was able to return and put on a couple of great matches since. Fans remember the major injury last year that kept him away from televised matches until the RAW directly following WrestleMania in Orlando.

Rollins injured The Demon King’s shoulder during their Universal Title match at SummerSlam last year. The Architect threw Balor into a barricade which effectively wrecked his shoulder right then and there.

The match ground to a halt as the challenger decided to continue the match with his injury and compete through the pain. It was a gutsy performance and afterwards The Kingslayer felt awful about the entire thing, but his opponent assured him that it was okay.

He told Rollins that everyone makes mistakes and that he knew that he did not want to injure him like that in any way, shape or form. In the interview with WWE 24, he did say that he did want to hurt the man that is now his close friend with a steel chair, but obviously he wouldn’t.

His run of popularity within the WWE Universe has been amazing and fans are eager to see what comes of his feud with Bray Wyatt later this year. From the moment he returned on Monday Night RAW, the crowd embraced him as he tag-teamed with his newfound friend.

Balor rose to prominence with his performances along with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as the Bullet Club. That stable is no longer being used by the company, but there are plenty of fans who would love to see it re-visited.

Those spectators probably shouldn’t get their hopes up, it is probably more likely to see the two friends teaming up before The Bullet Club re-unites on WWE television. Still, it could be something to watch going forward.

The many reunion possibilities on the red brand these days are endless as all of the members of The Shield now call it home. With the Club still on RAW and Balor’s popularity, it wouldn’t be strange to see the company try to capitalise on the love for these older stables.

