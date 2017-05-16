The moment Sunderland had an indirect free-kick against Arsenal

As many as 20,000 Arsenal fans failed to turn up for tonight’s Premier League clash against relegated Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium.

But they all missed one of the rarest sights in football: an indirect free-kick!

Early in the second half, with the scores still level at 0-0, Nacho Monreal casually passed the ball back to Petr Cech, who pushed the ball behind his own goal with his hand.

Sunderland were subsequently awarded an indirect free-kick on the edge of the six-yard box.

A perfect opportunity for David Moyes’ side to take an unexpected lead.

Everyone was excited when the free-kick was given

Cech guarded his near post and was surrounded by an Arsenal wall comprised of four teammates.

The rest of the Arsenal team were in their positions in and around the six-yard box, waiting to see what Seb Larsson would do from this most unusual of set-pieces.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, football fans couldn’t wait to see what was about to happen...

It’s so rare to see indirect free-kicks these days, after all.

What happened next

So, what did happen next?

Well, it was a bit of an anti-climax, unfortunately.

Larsson intelligently scooped the ball over Cech and the Arsenal wall but the ball was headed behind for a corner by Granit Xhaka.

Watch: Sunderland's indirect free-kick v Arsenal

You can watch the incident in full here…

