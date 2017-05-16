GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Sunderland.

The moment Sunderland had an indirect free-kick against Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As many as 20,000 Arsenal fans failed to turn up for tonight’s Premier League clash against relegated Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium.

But they all missed one of the rarest sights in football: an indirect free-kick!

Early in the second half, with the scores still level at 0-0, Nacho Monreal casually passed the ball back to Petr Cech, who pushed the ball behind his own goal with his hand.

Article continues below

Sunderland were subsequently awarded an indirect free-kick on the edge of the six-yard box.

A perfect opportunity for David Moyes’ side to take an unexpected lead.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Former WWE coach reveals which top Superstar was the most difficult to coach

Former WWE coach reveals which top Superstar was the most difficult to coach

Rafa Benitez makes first signing from £100m Newcastle war chest

Rafa Benitez makes first signing from £100m Newcastle war chest

Everyone was excited when the free-kick was given

Cech guarded his near post and was surrounded by an Arsenal wall comprised of four teammates.

p1bg9evdit1v6v121l11ln1nc31sh69.jpg

The rest of the Arsenal team were in their positions in and around the six-yard box, waiting to see what Seb Larsson would do from this most unusual of set-pieces.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, football fans couldn’t wait to see what was about to happen...

It’s so rare to see indirect free-kicks these days, after all.

What happened next

So, what did happen next?

Well, it was a bit of an anti-climax, unfortunately.

Larsson intelligently scooped the ball over Cech and the Arsenal wall but the ball was headed behind for a corner by Granit Xhaka.

p1bg9f01251p9c1o8i1see1s74f89b.jpg

Watch: Sunderland's indirect free-kick v Arsenal

You can watch the incident in full here…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Former WWE coach reveals which top Superstar was the most difficult to coach

Former WWE coach reveals which top Superstar was the most difficult to coach

Rafa Benitez makes first signing from £100m Newcastle war chest

Rafa Benitez makes first signing from £100m Newcastle war chest

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again