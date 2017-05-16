GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsenal's season summed up with 14 second clip of Alexis Sanchez vs Sunderland

Arsenal certainly made hard work of their 2-0 win over already relegated Sunderland on Wednesday night.

In front of a bare-looking Emirates Stadium, Arsene Wenger's men toiled for most of the match against a stubborn Black Cats side.

The Gunners dominated possession and created far more chances but lacked the cutting edge required to make the breakthrough past a busy Jordan Pickford.

Olivier Giroud, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey were all guilty of missing big chances in what should have been a far comfortable evening for the hosts.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 72nd minute when Granit Xhaka picked out Ozil inside the box with a delicious ball before the German played a cushion volley for Sanchez to tap home.

Up until then, it had been a particularly frustrating evening for Sanchez.

After picking up an injury against Stoke at the weekend, the Chilean was passed fit to play but didn't look quite at his best.

Nevertheless, he still proved to be the major difference between the two sides and he added a second shortly after.

Like so many occasions already this season, Sanchez got his side out of jail and kept the Gunners' hopes of finishing in the top four alive, for a few more days at least.

One clip has emerged from the first half does appear to sum up Arsenal's generally disappointing campaign - and their reliance on Sanchez.

In the 14 second video you can watch below, Sanchez tries to go on a one-man crusade inside the Sunderland half.

Only it doesn't quite work out the way he hoped.

Arsenal v Sunderland - Premier League

Ignoring every teammate available to pass to, the 28-year-old twists and turns in all directions to try and lose his marker.

When he does decide to pass he can only find Didier N'Dong with a woeful effort.

Sanchez has often looked frustrated with his teammates over the course of the season so it is hardly surprising he tried to take matters into his own hands.

Considering he is responsible for the Gunners picking up another vital victory, we think they will let him off!

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Arsene Wenger

