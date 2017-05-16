The Hardy Boyz’ WWE homecoming during WrestleMania 33 was many fans’ favourite moment of the night and one of the better moments in any event in recent memory. The honeymoon phase of their newest stint with the company is still riding high right now.

When Matt and Jeff’s contract with Ring of Honor expired, rumblings about a Hardy Boyz run back with the company began to look like a real possibility. After completing a great return moment, WWE is figuring out what’s next for the veteran tag team.

Constant questions still surround Matt Hardy’s popular ‘Broken’ gimmick that proved so successful while he was away from the company. WWE officials are currently negotiating a contract to determine when they will be allowed to use it and no word has come through on that yet.

The saga between Matt Hardy and Anthem Entertainment seems like it will stretch on into eternity as both sides refuse to budge at all. Now even the fans are getting into the act and begging the company to go ahead and take the settlement to bring fans Broken Matt on WWE television.

Impact Wrestling’s producer, Dutch Mantell, was approached by a fan on Twitter in an attempt to change the people at the top’s hearts on the matter. Then, things got weird when Matt actually responded to the tweet and just wanted the company to “Do the right thing.”

Apparently the superstars think that the ball is in their management’s court when it comes to this litigation. Fans are left to wait and see when it comes to the possibility of ever seeing Broken Matt and Jeff in the ring anytime soon.

Getting the Hardys back on WWE television has been an absolute struggle as rumours swirled about a possible return for many months leading up to Mania. So many people had no idea who to believe as hope that the WWE could come through for the fans took over.

There have been some coy references to the gimmick on camera with announcers mentioning it and Matt’s distinct speech patterns, but the reveal is still a ways away. Twitter moments like this one show just how far from a resolution this conversation still is.

Until the moment that a settlement is reached, there will be these moments on social media and the WWE’s writers will figure out alternate plans if the Broken Universe cannot be salvaged. There is no end to this saga in sight.

