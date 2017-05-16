Official online NBA destination in the UK

Bruce Bowen.

Bruce Bowen agrees that Zaza Pachulia's play was dirty

The NBA's ongoing controversy surrounding Zaza Pachulia causing Kawhi Leonard to land awkwardly and re-injure his ankle rages on. 

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich tore into Pachulia Monday during shootaround, calling him out for his history of dirty plays. Everyone around the NBA is weighing on whether the play was out of line or not, and now another Spurs champion is speaking up. 

Bruce Bowen is the latest former player to share his thoughts on the play that forced Leonard to leave Game 1 early and sit out of Game 2. Bowen, known for his physical defense, is obviously leaning in the Spurs' direction on this issue. 

Bowen was enjoying 18 holes of golf Monday when Popovich ripped Pachulia. The Spurs' former defensive specialist became a topic as people questioned whether Coach Pop was being hypocritical given Bowen's history.

He became a trending Twitter topic, so discussed one of his elderly friends texted him to let him know what was going on.

"That play? I've watched it and, yeah, I thought he took an extra step. Plenty of time to stop where he did, but he continued moving in that direction of Kawhi. That seems like it's intentional and it's definitely dangerous," Bowen said, according to Mike Monroe of Bleacher Report.

Here's the play if you haven't seen it yet. Pachulia closes out on Leonard, but he also takes an extra step to get directly under him well after the shot is released. Whether he did so incidentally or intentionally remains up for debate:

"What was his intent? You can rewind something five times and convince yourself of anything. What I saw, he kept moving in that direction after he contested the shot. You know you have to let a player come down. He kept walking into that space, so, for me, that says more about the intent," Bowen said.

Bowen became a piece of the conversation following Popovich's complete annihilation of Pachulia's character. Observers questioned how Coach Popovich could call out another player for being dirty when Bowen was ostracized for doing the same throughout his career.

To be fair, Bowen did Liu Kang kick someone in the face, which is a far stranger closeout than Pachulia's on Leonard:

"I don't know what is going to happen to Zaza, but if that had been me, I know what would have happened: suspension," Bowen said. 

The NBA hasn't fined or suspended Pachulia for the injury. Whether Bowen would've been suspended is anybody's guess, especially considering he was only fined for kicking Wally Szczerbiak square in the face all those years ago. 

San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Tim Duncan
Stephen Curry
Kawhi Leonard

