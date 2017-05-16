Anthony Joshua, the IBF heavyweight champion, claimed a huge victory against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley this month in a fight that the boxing world won’t soon forget. The match saw a better fight than anyone could have imagined from the pair of established faces.

Joshua stood at 18-0 and had many fans outside the UK questioning his chops ahead of what was the biggest match of his career until that point. The bout saw the champ retain his IBF title along with claiming the vacant IBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

90,000 spectators inside of the stadium were in the the house to witness one of the best heavyweight fights fans have seen in the modern era. The entire 11-round ordeal saw all the fans leave the arena with a new zest for the heavyweight division going forward.

One man who was really pleased with the whole evening was Mauricio Sulaiman, the WBC president, and he is absolutely thrilled with Joshua’s progress. He talked to Boxing News about what’s next for AJ and how Deontay Wilder figures into that equation.

Sulaiman said: “They brought back interest to the heavyweight division in the best way possible. It was tremendous, it was exciting. I’m just very proud...Joshua is a role-model. That’s what boxing needs inside and outside the ring. I’m very proud and I’m sure one day he will be WBC champion.

“That would be a huge fight. Wilder is a great champion and he likes to be active and that would be a tremendous fight. We will support it.

“Wilder has a mandatory and I don’t know what’s the status of Joshua. Being champion he’s got two other titles and he might have a mandatory, I don’t know. But I’m sure eventually it will happen. We will do whatever it takes to make it happen.”

If Klitschko and Joshua’s clash was a stylistic display then this fight would be an absolute blockbuster as two of the biggest names in the sport would would meet in a boxing ring. Wilder has been vocal about getting his shot in the past and now, he may get a shot.

There was also a grand measure of respect between the two fighters that hung over the last fight, but this next one might get a little bit more testy. Joshua seemed to genuinely regard his adversary as worthy of being treated seriously and he was afforded the same courtesy.

No matter what, the next megafight that comes down the line may not be this bout, but it definitely gives fans something to think about.

