Oscar De La Hoya isn’t making waves inside the ring anymore and is instead focusing his energies on promoting fights and getting his stars booked in huge events. The latest one features his biggest star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

He is pitting his biggest draw against Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin and the date is set for September 16 of this year. This bout will be a huge draw because of the stature of these two fighters that have lost only one match between them.

There were candidates who would have posed less of a threat to the Golden Boy’s protege, but he is arguing that this deal was done not just to protect his asset. In essence, De La Hoya is looking to help out the sport that gave him so much throughout his career.

The former top-rated fighter told ESPN: “I made this Canelo fight with Golovkin for the sport, for the fans. Yes, there’s a lot of money in this fight but I could have made four smaller fights with Canelo that are not as risky as the Golovkin fight. But I was a fighter myself. I understand what the fans want and therefore I made it happen.

“Boxing was in a hiatus, and now boxing is back, bigger and better than ever. You have your ups and downs in any sport, all of them. Boxing has had its ups and downs. It’s a roller coaster. Right now, we’re living a great moment for boxing, and we will for a long time.”

Fans had been wondering if they were ever going to see this battle take place and they almost didn’t. For some reason, De La Hoya took this opportunity to get this fight off the ground and the public has responded in a major way.

He could have learned some lessons from watching what happened with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Those two waited a long time to get their fight set up and by the time it came around, it was impossible for the fighters to live up to the expectations set forth for them.

Simply put, if he hadn’t hopped on the opportunity when he did, it would have disappeared. Now, fans will get a chance to see a clash between GGG and Canelo that will do huge pay-per-view numbers while still providing a quality fight.

In this way, everyone wins and possibly the biggest winner of all could be De La Hoya if Canelo is able to emerge with a victory.

