GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Oscar De La Hoya.

Oscar De La Hoya shares reasons behind pushing for Canelo - GGG

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Oscar De La Hoya isn’t making waves inside the ring anymore and is instead focusing his energies on promoting fights and getting his stars booked in huge events. The latest one features his biggest star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

He is pitting his biggest draw against Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin and the date is set for September 16 of this year. This bout will be a huge draw because of the stature of these two fighters that have lost only one match between them.

There were candidates who would have posed less of a threat to the Golden Boy’s protege, but he is arguing that this deal was done not just to protect his asset. In essence, De La Hoya is looking to help out the sport that gave him so much throughout his career.

Article continues below

The former top-rated fighter told ESPN: “I made this Canelo fight with Golovkin for the sport, for the fans. Yes, there’s a lot of money in this fight but I could have made four smaller fights with Canelo that are not as risky as the Golovkin fight. But I was a fighter myself. I understand what the fans want and therefore I made it happen.

“Boxing was in a hiatus, and now boxing is back, bigger and better than ever. You have your ups and downs in any sport, all of them. Boxing has had its ups and downs. It’s a roller coaster. Right now, we’re living a great moment for boxing, and we will for a long time.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Former WWE coach reveals which top Superstar was the most difficult to coach

Former WWE coach reveals which top Superstar was the most difficult to coach

Rafa Benitez makes first signing from £100m Newcastle war chest

Rafa Benitez makes first signing from £100m Newcastle war chest

Fans had been wondering if they were ever going to see this battle take place and they almost didn’t. For some reason, De La Hoya took this opportunity to get this fight off the ground and the public has responded in a major way.

He could have learned some lessons from watching what happened with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Those two waited a long time to get their fight set up and by the time it came around, it was impossible for the fighters to live up to the expectations set forth for them.

Simply put, if he hadn’t hopped on the opportunity when he did, it would have disappeared. Now, fans will get a chance to see a clash between GGG and Canelo that will do huge pay-per-view numbers while still providing a quality fight.

In this way, everyone wins and possibly the biggest winner of all could be De La Hoya if Canelo is able to emerge with a victory.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Saul Alvarez
Roy Jones Jr
Miguel Cotto
Boxing

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Bully Ray fires back at Randy Orton in ongoing Twitter spat

Former WWE coach reveals which top Superstar was the most difficult to coach

Former WWE coach reveals which top Superstar was the most difficult to coach

Rafa Benitez makes first signing from £100m Newcastle war chest

Rafa Benitez makes first signing from £100m Newcastle war chest

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon reveals what really separates RAW from SmackDown Live

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again