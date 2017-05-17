GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Cena has been missing since WrestleMania.

John Cena removed from the Smackdown opening credits

WrestleMania 33 seems like a long time ago now, but for the superstars of Smackdown, it was still their last appearance on a Sunday night.

Since the big show in Orlando, Smackdown has gained and lost several names, welcomed a new title and began several new feuds.

Still something missing?

WrestleMania also marked the last appearance of two of Smackdown's biggest names in John Cena and Nikki Bella.

The duo famously got engaged in the ring at WrestleMania and then took some time away from the company for different reasons.

Cena however has since been advertised for a return to the company on an episode of Smackdown in July.

Despite his impending return, the company have still chose to remove the leader of the Cenation from the show's new opening credits.

Whilst Cena being omitted from the new credits could be viewed as understandable due to his absence, the inclusion of certain other names makes the decision even more interesting.

One of Smackdown's newest acquisitions Chris Jericho features on the new opening sequence despite him also having recently left the brand to pursue outside ventures.

Jericho is on tour with his band Fozzy until well into Summer and isn't expected back on TV for several months now.

Other absent superstars like Lana and the New Day are included in the video however - which has left fans curious about Cena's absence.

An eagerly awaited return

The recent news that Cena is being advertised for an episode of Smackdown in July signals the return of one of the biggest names on the roster.

Cena returning to Smackdown would be a big move to help the show's ratings ahead of Summer Slam in August.

It will be interesting to see who he begins a feud with ahead of Summer Slam with several top heel superstars now established on Smackdown.

