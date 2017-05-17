This Sunday will see the superstars of Smackdown host Backlash in their first brand exclusive show since February.

The show will be main evented by the WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal, but ahead of Sunday, fans have been left asking one big question.

A return put on hold

Last week, the fans watched as Rusev sent another video message to the fans of Smackdown claiming that he would be live on the show to confront Commissioner Shane McMahon tonight.

The announcement of the Bulgarian Brute's debut on Smackdown Live was very well received by the fans and many eagerly tuned in to Smackdown on Tuesday night to witness his arrival.

The fans were left confused and unhappy when the show ended without any form or appearance or even a reference to the Bulgarian superstar.

Rusev himself however took to Twitter to address his absence from the show and his reason wasn't quite what fans may be expecting.

Rusev's Twitter account had been tweeting during Tuesday daytime that he would be on Smackdown that night.

He didn't show up though and the fans were quick to show their outrage at the fact that he had promised to be there and seemingly ignored them for a hockey game.

He didn't make his Smackdown debut on Tuesday night and fans on Twitter were not happy with the false promise of an appearance by the Bulgarian Brute.

Instead though, many of them turned their attentions to this Sunday and began to speculate that he would instead appear at Backlash - especially since the Nashville Predators aren't playing that evening.

With Rusev having previously claiming that he wants a WWE Title match at Money in the Bank, the likely place for him to interfere would be the main event.

A win for Orton could give Rusev the perfect opportunity to attack the Viper after the match and instantly put him into the main event picture.

A big night set

Backlash should be an interesting night for Smackdown with the headline matches coming in the shape of Jinder Mahal vs Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler.

Sunday will mark the in-ring debut of Shinsuke Nakamura on the main roster following his arrival on Smackdown two days after WrestleMania.

Sami Zayn will take on Baron Corbin while Breezango get their chance at the Usos and the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

An appearance from Rusev will surely guarantee that fans will be going home happy on Sunday night despite the other results they may see.

