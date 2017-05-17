Three new matches added to Backlash during Smackdown

This Sunday is the Backlash PPV and it will bring with it a very interesting situation surrounding the WWE title and the first US Title match in Smackdown Live history.

While all eyes will be on the main event and the possible surprise return of one absent superstar, the rest of the match card is looking pretty strong.

A completed line up

Tuesday night saw the last episode of Smackdown before Backlash and with it came the announcement of three other matches for the event.

The first to be announced was former NXT star Tye Dillinger's first PPV match on the main roster.

The Perfect 10 will take on Aiden English on the Backlash pre- show with the two continuing a small feud which began several weeks ago.

English has returned to his Drama King gimmick while Dillinger is still unbeaten on Smackdown - despite being used sparingly since his debut.

The two will be the first match on Sunday when they battle during the kick-off show to get a stacked match card underway.

Another match announced on Smackdown will see the Lone Wolf Baron Corbin take on Sami Zayn in a one on one encounter.

Corbin has made it no secret how much he dislikes Zayn and proved it on Smackdown on Tuesday when Zayn announced the match.

Corbin attacked Zayn from behind during his interview before he went out to take on WWE Champion Randy Orton in the main event.

The third and final match announced on Tuesday wasn't actually made during Smackdown but instead on the episode of Talking Smack that followed.

With Daniel Bryan and his wife Brie Bella having recently had a baby, Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon was one of the hosts for the episode.

McMahon was asked by one of their guests Erick Rowan for a match this Sunday with his former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper.

McMahon gave him the match he asked for and the two will go head to head on Sunday at Backlash.

One added element to the show on Sunday night could be the possible return of the Bulgarian Brute Rusev who had previously promised that he would be on Tuesday's episode of Smackdown.

Rusev didn't arrive during the show and could now be set to interject himself into Sunday's event.

