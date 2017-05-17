Mesut Ozil gets a lot of stick and not all of it is undeserved.

The German playmaker, widely regarded as one of the best playmakers on the planet when he completed his £42.5 million move to Arsenal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, has a tendency to go missing when the going gets tough.

Some of his lacklustre performances against top clubs in both the Premier League and the Champions League have bordered on disgraceful, but there’s no denying his world-class talent.

You won’t find many players with more technical ability than Ozil who, at his best, makes football look simple and effortless.

And he shone during the Gunners’ 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Ozil registered his 10th Premier League assist of the campaign, putting the ball on a plate for Alexis Sanchez in the second half.

Ozil sets Premier League record v Sunderland

The 28-year-old didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet himself, although he did set a Premier League record against David Moyes’s relegated side.

According to Squawka, Ozil created an incredible 12 chances against Sunderland - that’s apparently the most in a single game by a Premier League player since records began.

That’s pretty impressive - even if it was against Sunderland.

Decent night's work for Ozil

Ozil also successfully completed 90 per cent of his 81 passes, played 15 crosses and completed all three of his take-ons.

All in all, it was a decent night’s work for Ozil, who still doesn’t appear to be any close to putting pen-to-paper on a contract extension. His current deal expires next summer and Arsenal fans are hoping he decides to stay put in north London.

Can Arsenal secure a top-four finish?

Retaining both his and Sanchez’s services might prove tricky, though, with Arsenal set to finish the season outside of the Champions League places.

In order to secure a top-four finish, Arsene Wenger’s side must beat Everton on Sunday and hope Liverpool slip up at home to Middlesbrough at the same time.

