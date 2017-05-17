Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United close in on deal for first summer signing

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United were mocked last summer when they spent £89 million on a player who left Old Trafford for virtually nothing four years earlier.

However, after what he achieved during his four seasons at Juventus, United were left with no choice but to break the world transfer record in order to bring Paul Pogba back to Manchester.

Despite criticism from outsiders, United weren’t remotely concerned. All that mattered to everyone associated with the club was that they’d acquired the services of the best young central midfielder on the planet.

Article continues below

After finishing this season sixth in the Premier League table - their final league standing has been confirmed following Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Sunderland on Tuesday night - United boss Jose Mourinho is expected to strengthen his squad in multiple positions this summer.

Top of the agenda is a new striker. Antoine Griezmann is understood to be Mourinho’s number one target, although there’s still a lot of work to done in order for that deal to happen. James Rodriguez, meanwhile, is unlikely to end up at Old Trafford. Although Real Madrid want the Colombian out of the Bernabeu, a new attacking midfielder isn’t a priority for Mourinho.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Aside from a new goalscorer (potentially Griezmann, but possibly Romelu Lukaku or Andrea Belotti), United are also in the market for a new centre-back.

And it appears their search is already over.

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

United's first summer signing is...

According to the Daily Mail, United are set to replicate last summer’s transfer activity by spending a huge sum of money on a player who was previously on the books at Old Trafford.

Burnley defender Michael Keane is set to re-sign for the Red Devils in a £25 million deal.

Louis van Gaal allowed the central defender, now 24, to leave United for just £2 million back in January 2015.

Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier League

But United included a 25 per cent sell-on clause, meaning they will need to pay less money for Keane than any of their rivals would have done had they won the race for his signature instead.

Keane, who first joined the Red Devils aged 11, is expected to quadruple his £25,000-a-week wages once he re-signs for his former employers.

FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-BURNLEY

Chris Smalling could leave United

His return could spell the end of Chris Smalling’s career at Old Trafford. The England international is reportedly disillusioned with life under Mourinho after being singled out in public on several occasions by the Portuguese tactician.

Middlesbrough v Manchester United - Premier League

Rio Ferdinand wants Keane back at United

Whether United fans believe Keane is an upgrade on Smalling is unclear, but Rio Ferdinand recently admitted he would love to see the former return home.

“I think the moment he found out he (Keane) was going to leave Manchester United – every kid’s dream in that area is to play for Manchester United – so to leave the club was a huge wrench for him,” Ferdinand was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Celta Vigo v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League - Semi Final: First leg

“But it allowed him to go and spread his wings and bloom really and become the player he is now.

“At Manchester United he wasn’t afforded that opportunity, for whatever reason.

“You look at the likes of Pogba… he’s gone away and come back now and become a huge star. Michael Keane, he could do that himself.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ryan Giggs
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Matt Hardy tweets plea to Impact about Broken gimmick

Matt Hardy tweets plea to Impact about Broken gimmick

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again