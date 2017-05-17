GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Chisora and Whyte in December 2016. .

Dereck Chisora eyes bout that will excite all boxing fans

Derek Chisora says he is willing to hold fresh talks about the possibility of a rematch with Dillian Whyte after the heavyweight rivals both had their fights cancelled on the same day. 

The two British fighters looked for different opponents after their talks of a rematch stalled following their closely fought encounter last December in Manchester, however, Chisora has admitted that he would be open to the possibility of a rematch after narrowly losing out to Whyte on points. 

Chisora said he would be willing to hold talks with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and come to some agreement that could see him avenge the fight he so nearly won. 

"I'm down for the fight. I'm ready to talk to Eddie Hearn if he wants to," Chisora exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I want to do the fight. It's about Dillian Whyte, if he wants to do the fight?"

Chisora, who was training ahead of his fight with Robert Helenius who controversially beat him by contentious decision back in 2011, believes he would be ready to once again fight Whyte in the summer of this year. 

In fact, he's even gone on to make a brutal prediction of what would happen.

"Listen, it's a simple fact, the last fight was great. My belief is he didn't win it.

"He gets in the ring with me for this second fight, I'm going to destroy him. There is no two ways about it, I'm going to destroy him."

Boxing at Manchester Arena

Chisora, who still will not take the defeat to Whyte, believes that this time the odds will be in his favour and he can overcome Whyte and get revenge for the night in Manchester. 

Nevertheless, with the fight between himself and Helenius now cancelled, Chisora believes there is now a good opportunity to stage the rematch that so many boxing fans will be looking forward to. 

"This fight with Robert Helenius got cancelled but it don't matter, we move on," said Chisora. "This fight isn't happening, so how about we just do this.

"I'm in shape, he's in shape, we need to do it. I can fight in July." 

Boxing at Manchester Arena

This will come as welcome news to many heavyweight fans who saw such an incredible 12 rounds the last time these two met.

It is now up to Whyte to accept the challenge from Chisora and hopefully another fight that will go the distance is in store. 

Who would YOU back if the rematch took place? Dereck Chisora or Dillian Whyte? Let us know in the comment section below!

