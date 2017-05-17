Stephen Curry leads Golden State to dominant game 2 victory

No Kawhi Leonard, plenty of problems for the San Antonio Spurs.

Following on from Sunday night's game one reverse, the Texas franchise suffered a huge blowout defeat in the Bay Area as they trailed from start to finish.

Stephen Curry (29/7/7) was once again the leading player for the Golden State Warriors as they won by 36 points - the final score, 136-100.

The two-time MVP was 6-9 from behind the arc and the Spurs found it incredibly difficult to contain him once he found a rhythm.

Kevin Durant (16/2/3) was rather subdued and Klay Thompson (11/6/4) struggled to find his range once again, but the Warriors were never in trouble. Draymond Green (13/9/6) was close to a double-double while rookie Patrick McCaw (18/3/5) made a big impact off the bench.

For the Spurs, Jonathon Simmons (22/3/3) and Davis Bertans (13/4/1) were the only two players to score double-digits. Gregg Popovich will be hoping they can quickly get over this embarrassing loss as they return to the AT&T Center.