Arsenal moved within a point of the top four thanks to their 2-0 victory over Sunderland on Monday night, though they made hard work of it.

The Gunners toiled for over 70 minutes against the already relegated Black Cats before Alexis Sanchez broke the deadlock with a late brace.

It was hardly a vintage performance, but at this stage of the campaign three points are three points, and the result has given Arsene Wenger a chance at salvaging something from this season and an opportunity at maintaining his Champions League qualification record.

Wenger has been criticised for much of the campaign for the signings he made last summer, with Swiss international Granit Xhaka being the focal point for much of the fans' ire.

Considering he cost the better part of £35million when he joined from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach, fans could be forgiven for expecting slightly more from him in his maiden campaign.

Four goals from 42 appearances may not look like a bad return for a player in his position, but his disciplinary problems and often poor tackling have done him no favours as the weeks have gone by.

However, during Tuesday night's meeting with Sunderland fans noticed that his passing was on point and took to social media to praise his output.

Watching the video below, you can see that he was two steps ahead of everyone else, and his range was just fantastic.

He even played a part in setting up Alexis Sanchez's first goal, threading the ball through the defence to find Mesut Ozil, who squared it off to the Chilean to tap in from close range.

There is definitely hope that the 24-year-old can grow into a key component of the Arsenal machine next season, and with a season in English football under his belt fans can expect to start seeing more from him.

But fans were impressed with his performance against the Black Cats, and were quick to highlight the consistency he has displayed when it comes to moving the ball around recently.

