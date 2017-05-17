Rafael Nadal says he can understand Roger Federer's decision to withdraw from the French Open, despite the Swiss showing great form throughout 2017 so far.

Federer has already won the Australian Open, and Masters tiles in the Indian Wells, and Miami, but has decided against performing in France in order to save himself for the grass court season.

Crucially, Federer beat Nadal in each of these finals, showing his dominance over the Spaniard this year.

Yet, Nadal has had nevertheless a very successful year himself.

So far this year, he has won titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, and Madrid. All of which are clay tournaments, which is perfect preparation for Nadal as he bids to win his 10th French Open title.

While Nadal claims he can understand his long-term rival's decision, Federer's withdrawal only emphasises the Spaniard as the clear favourite.

It seems like the two rivals, who are seemingly back at the top of their game, would go toe-to-toe in yet another Grand Slam final.

Nadal must've been concerned at the one-sided dominance that Federer has enjoyed this year against him, so no doubt this will give him and added confidence and reassurance heading into the French Open.

When Nadal was asked about Federer's withdrawal, he said the following: "Everybody does what feels better for them.

"If he doesn't play in the tournament before then it's normal he doesn't play in the French Open, no?"

Nadal implied that this decision was probably taken weeks before by Federer's team.

"Probably he had that decision before. Probably he didn't want to announce before," Nadal continued.

"But thinking in a logical way, it would be strange if you don't play on clay in one event and then you start on the biggest one, playing best of five."

However, it's not just Federer who Nadal has to worry about, there is still plenty of talent in the world right now.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are still world class players, and while Nadal may have beaten Djokovic in Madrid, he still poses a major threat to him.

If Nadal is to win his 10th title at Rolland Garros, he will have to be at the top of his game, and show the form he has shown for much of his illustrious career on clay.

One thing is for sure, though, his task has been made a lot easier by Federer's withdrawal and he must make the most of that.

