GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Nadal claiming yet another Madrid title.

Rafael Nadal breaks silence over Roger Federer's absence from French Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rafael Nadal says he can understand Roger Federer's decision to withdraw from the French Open, despite the Swiss showing great form throughout 2017 so far.

Federer has already won the Australian Open, and Masters tiles in the Indian Wells, and Miami, but has decided against performing in France in order to save himself for the grass court season.

Crucially, Federer beat Nadal in each of these finals, showing his dominance over the Spaniard this year.

Article continues below

Yet, Nadal has had nevertheless a very successful year himself.

So far this year, he has won titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, and Madrid. All of which are clay tournaments, which is perfect preparation for Nadal as he bids to win his 10th French Open title.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

While Nadal claims he can understand his long-term rival's decision, Federer's withdrawal only emphasises the Spaniard as the clear favourite.

It seems like the two rivals, who are seemingly back at the top of their game, would go toe-to-toe in yet another Grand Slam final.

Nadal must've been concerned at the one-sided dominance that Federer has enjoyed this year against him, so no doubt this will give him and added confidence and reassurance heading into the French Open.

When Nadal was asked about Federer's withdrawal, he said the following: "Everybody does what feels better for them.

TENNIS-ATP-MADRID-OPEN-FINAL

"If he doesn't play in the tournament before then it's normal he doesn't play in the French Open, no?"

Nadal implied that this decision was probably taken weeks before by Federer's team.

"Probably he had that decision before. Probably he didn't want to announce before," Nadal continued.

"But thinking in a logical way, it would be strange if you don't play on clay in one event and then you start on the biggest one, playing best of five."

2017 Miami Open - Day 14

However, it's not just Federer who Nadal has to worry about, there is still plenty of talent in the world right now.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are still world class players, and while Nadal may have beaten Djokovic in Madrid, he still poses a major threat to him.

If Nadal is to win his 10th title at Rolland Garros, he will have to be at the top of his game, and show the form he has shown for much of his illustrious career on clay.

One thing is for sure, though, his task has been made a lot easier by Federer's withdrawal and he must make the most of that. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
US Open Tennis
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
French Open
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Matt Hardy tweets plea to Impact about Broken gimmick

Matt Hardy tweets plea to Impact about Broken gimmick

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again