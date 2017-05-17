GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

FIFA plan to make big change to 'The Best' awards ceremony

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Although the Ballon d'Or arguably remains the most prestigious individual award a footballer can win, FIFA are doing their utmost to further improve the profile of their 'The Best' awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Claudio Ranieri came away from the inaugural ceremony in Zurich back at the start of January as the big winners of 'The Best FIFA Men's Player' and 'The Best FIFA Men's coach' respectively.

Unlike the Ballon d'Or - which is now solely chosen by France Football - voting for FIFA's equivalent award is decided by the general public, media representatives, national team coaches and captains.

Article continues below

And that isn't the only way FIFA would like to distance its own glitzy accolade away from the Ballon d'Or.

Plans are already in place for a big shake up to proceedings for 2017's celebration.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

According to Spanish publication Marca, football's world governing body would like to bring forward the voting process to the beginning of each season.

South America is the only continent where the domestic football campaign is aligned with the calendar year and FIFA would like their award to better reflect the achievements of the previous season.

It means te outcome of the Champions League final is likely to play a much bigger role in the outcome, with Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) and Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) both believed to be in contention on both fronts this season.

The Best FIFA Football Awards

It had already been announced that London - rather than Zurich - will play host to the ceremony this year but we have only just learned it will now take place on October 23.

So what impact will the changes have?

Well, at the moment Ronaldo is still considered the heavy favourite to retain both 'The Best' and Ballon d'Or trophies but Buffon will certainly do his chances of causing an upset no harm if Juventus can beat Madrid in Cardiff.

Juventus v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

The Champions League is the only trophy missing from Buffon's incredible collection and the fact he continues to be one of the best goalkeepers around aged 39 means his stature in the game has never been higher.

With the UCL final hopefully still fresh in the mind when the voting takes place there's still a possibility Juventus' veteran shot-stopper could be crowned the best in the world.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Juventus
Ballon d'Or
Gianluigi Buffon
Football

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Matt Hardy tweets plea to Impact about Broken gimmick

Matt Hardy tweets plea to Impact about Broken gimmick

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again