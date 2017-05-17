GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Asmir Begovic.

Asmir Begovic says "unfair" Premier League rule must be changed

One of the most impressive markers of what Antonio Conte has achieved this season is his ability to devise the perfect system for a limited group of players.

By using a formation requiring several specialist roles, the Italian has done well to ride his luck concerning injuries and suspensions and continue fielding his strongest team.

Conte has so far used only 24 players in the Premier League and his reason for doing so has been apparent when forced to deploy his men in unfamiliar positions.

As two of the most glaring examples, Pedro nor Willian are suited to operate as wing-backs, while Chelsea have also lacked balance without Nemanja Matic and N’Golo Kante anchoring the midfield.

This lack of squad depth has forced Conte to entrust a relatively small amount of personnel as key members within his 3-4-3 structure – an approach that has confined several Blues to the bench for nearly the campaign.

Much has been discussed about which Chelsea players will receive one of the 40 Premier League winners medals handed to the club after they secured the title last Friday.

The competition rules state a player must feature in five or more matches to be guaranteed a medal, meaning even Oscar will get one in the mail after leaving with nine league appearances to his name in January.

However, Asmir Begovic – who made only two appearances this season – is eligible for a medal due to special rules pertaining to backup goalkeepers.

The Bosnian stopper feels somewhat uncomfortable about being recognised for his contribution while some of his teammates will go empty-handed despite spending more time on the pitch.

Youngsters Nathan Ake, Kenedy and Ola Aina will all miss out on a medal, prompting Begovic to suggest the Premier League should consider altering the criteria.

Chelsea v Watford - Premier League

“I think the rule should be changed, I don't know about the whole five appearances,” he told Sky Sports news, as per the Daily Mail.

“Having been part of the group all year, we've all sacrificed, played our part in the team each and every day.

“But they really have to look at that rule again because I don't think five appearances should warrant a medal.

“It's the rule for now, thankfully I get one and obviously to have that in your career is great.”

It does seem unfair for goalkeepers to be given special treatment when competition for places is rife in every position on the pitch at most clubs fighting for the title.

But only time will tell whether the Premier League agrees this justifies tweaking the rules or ordering a few extra medals each season.

Should the Premier League change the rules regarding winners medals? Give YOUR opinion in the comment box below!

