GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Liverpool vs Arsenal.

What needs to happen to force a Champions League playoff between Arsenal and Liverpool

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Nobody thought Arsenal could do it after the alarming drop in form they'd suffered earlier this year but they've somehow managed to claw themselves back to within a point of the top four.

The situation has clawed Arsene Wenger's credibility back to something that half resembles respectable and has kept him on course to keep up his impressive record with qualifying for the Champions League.

However, they remain a point off Liverpool in fourth, and as it stands they will miss out on Europe's most elite club competition thanks to their earlier poor form.

Article continues below

The final day of the Premier League season, on first glance, doesn't look too exciting. The title has been decided already and three teams have already filled the relegation places and consigned themselves to the Championship.

But there are two results to look out for, two results that could guarantee an exciting Champions League playoff between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Should Arsenal only manage to draw 1-1 with Everton and Liverpool lose 2-0 to already relegated Middlesborough then the two sides would finish absolutely 100 per cent equal on everything.

Their points tally, goal difference, goals scored and goals conceded would be dead even, which would be an amazing feat all things considered.

If this outcome happens, it would require a one-off meeting between the two teams at a neutral venue to decide which one of them goes through to the Champions League next term.

However, having dealt with West Ham so emphatically at the weekend, it's not likely that Middlesborough will pose much of a threat to Liverpool's chances.

Steve Agnew's men have struggled for goals all season and despite the pressure now being off them they most probably still won't have enough to deal with what the Reds can throw at them.

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

One of these two sides will almost definitely finish in fourth, but Manchester City could also be dragged into the madness.

If Liverpool beat Boro 3-0 and City record a 3-3 draw with Watford then it would see Pep guardiola's men enter a playoff with the Reds.

But if Arsenal beat Everton 1-0 and City somehow lose 4-0 to Watford then Wenger will have to prep his team to face Pep.

That last outcome would all be dependent on Liverpool's result, making the last scenario seem highly unlikely.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Arsene Wenger

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Top Smackdown superstar removed from show's opening credits

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Rusev reveals shocking reason why he never appeared on Smackdown

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Matt Hardy tweets plea to Impact about Broken gimmick

Matt Hardy tweets plea to Impact about Broken gimmick

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again