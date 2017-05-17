What needs to happen to force a Champions League playoff between Arsenal and Liverpool

Nobody thought Arsenal could do it after the alarming drop in form they'd suffered earlier this year but they've somehow managed to claw themselves back to within a point of the top four.

The situation has clawed Arsene Wenger's credibility back to something that half resembles respectable and has kept him on course to keep up his impressive record with qualifying for the Champions League.

However, they remain a point off Liverpool in fourth, and as it stands they will miss out on Europe's most elite club competition thanks to their earlier poor form.

The final day of the Premier League season, on first glance, doesn't look too exciting. The title has been decided already and three teams have already filled the relegation places and consigned themselves to the Championship.

But there are two results to look out for, two results that could guarantee an exciting Champions League playoff between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Should Arsenal only manage to draw 1-1 with Everton and Liverpool lose 2-0 to already relegated Middlesborough then the two sides would finish absolutely 100 per cent equal on everything.

Their points tally, goal difference, goals scored and goals conceded would be dead even, which would be an amazing feat all things considered.

If this outcome happens, it would require a one-off meeting between the two teams at a neutral venue to decide which one of them goes through to the Champions League next term.

However, having dealt with West Ham so emphatically at the weekend, it's not likely that Middlesborough will pose much of a threat to Liverpool's chances.

Steve Agnew's men have struggled for goals all season and despite the pressure now being off them they most probably still won't have enough to deal with what the Reds can throw at them.

One of these two sides will almost definitely finish in fourth, but Manchester City could also be dragged into the madness.

If Liverpool beat Boro 3-0 and City record a 3-3 draw with Watford then it would see Pep guardiola's men enter a playoff with the Reds.

But if Arsenal beat Everton 1-0 and City somehow lose 4-0 to Watford then Wenger will have to prep his team to face Pep.

That last outcome would all be dependent on Liverpool's result, making the last scenario seem highly unlikely.

