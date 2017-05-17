While he is a three-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton revealed this week that the racing industry stopped him from having a social life.

He is currently worth £131 million, but that money has been earned as a result of his hard work and determination, making it difficult to spend quality time with his friends or family.

In a recent interview with Men's Health Australia, the 32-year-old blasted the sport by claiming he did nothing but "live and breathe racing" meaning he never saw his friends, or even "smiled" during his early career.

Hamilton is currently just six points behind Sebastian Vettel going into the famous Monaco Grand Prix on May 28.

He will need to be at the top of his game for qualifying knowing how important a position on the front row of the grid is.

Yet, will this recent revelation distract him from preparing for this race, was this the right time to mention how he really feels?

Adding that his working schedule had even stolen his social life, he continued by saying: "I was robbed of being able to grow naturally. I didn’t get to hang out with my friends it was always racing, always business, always serious."

After his comments caught the eye of many, the Mercedes driver took to his official Twitter account to clarify his comments.

Last night, he posted two tweets about the remarks, and you can see them below.

However, the Brit, who is often seen at star-studded parties around the world, remained adamant that he does not live a lavish lifestyle, explaining that he trains as hard as his colleagues, but simply spends his free time in a glitzier domain.

Hamilton has a whopping £131 million fortune, and has seen his profits increase by a huge £25 million in the last 12 months alone, making him the 11th highest-paid sportsman in the world.

Yet, with this much money, is Hamilton starting to now regret the other side of life he has missed out on?

For now, however, he must put these thoughts aside and focus first on winning in Monaco and then going on and winning his fourth world title.

