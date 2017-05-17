Cesc Fabregas reveals the one big difference between Conte and Mourinho

During his storied career Cesc Fabregas has played under some of the finest managers of the modern game. He's been a very lucky man.

From being nurtured into professional football by Arsene Wenger, he has featured under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona and Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte at Chelsea. It's quite a list he's built up for himself.

He's endured a mixed time at Stamford Bridge. He won a league and cup double during his first season with the club, but looked to be on the verge of an exit last term as things went from bad to worse under Mourinho.

He's turned it all around again this season, sealing the league title in Conte's first year in English football and cementing himself as one of the greatest forward thinking midfielders the Premier League has ever seen.

Chelsea's players have been quick to praise the Italian coach this year, as it seems English football has fallen in love with the former Juventus coach.

But Fabregas has gone one step further by explaining the big difference between the two managers he'd worked under at Stamford Bridge.

Much has has been made of Conte's decision to switch his tactics to a 3-4-3 earlier in the campaign, which quickly made up for his shaky start to life at the club.

And though he has not been a regular starter all season, Fabregas has more than played his part in Chelsea's success and Conte has already stated that he will do everything he can to keep hold of him.

Fabregas has done his chances of staying no harm, either, by going on to explain that Conte is the superior manager to his predecessor.

"Conte is something else," Fabregas told Spanish publication Cadena Ser (via Metro).

"We have run a lot this season, lots of gym work and sprints. We did very well, the team was phenomenal physically. There is a lot of pressure to go up and down [the pitch].

"He is the coach who worked the most tactically, more than with [Jose] Mourinho and [Pep] Guardiola.

"We have to take into account that this year we have not had to play in the Champions League, something that will not happen next season

"Conte is meticulous. Until everything is done, training is not finished."

