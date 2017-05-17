Few players have been as important to Liverpool as Luis Suarez was between 2011 and 2014.

The Uruguayan scored 82 Premier League goals in 133 appearances and finished atop the club goalscoring charts in each of his three full seasons at Anfield.

His output in front of goal was of crucial importance to a team lacking any individual stars in addition to Steven Gerrard and himself, which led to a dangerous over-reliance on their striker.

The winner of the 2013-14 Premier League Golden Boot award did incredibly well to handle the enormous responsibility, even though his contribution was only enough to win the 2012 League Cup during his time in Merseyside.

Suarez – now with two La Liga crowns and a Champions League title to his name – was always bound to succeed following his £75 million transfer to Barcelona in July 2014.

None of the 30-year-old’s former Liverpool colleagues could possibly have hard feelings towards him for moving on – in fact, their respect for him has likely only grown since.

Jordan Henderson arrived six months after Suarez and has shared a remarkable story about the deadly South American for a video celebrating his incredible individual feats.

“Knocks and niggles didn’t bother him, he played through them,” he said, as per the official club website.

“[He was] a real warrior. I never saw him in the treatment room.

“I remember one game, his ankle was that swollen he couldn’t get his boot on, so he had to go a size up in someone else’s boots. He played on and scored an unbelievable free-kick.

“Stuff like that you don’t forget. What he does on the pitch speaks for itself. To line up in the tunnel, it’d give you so much confidence as a player knowing that you were going into a game and he was leading at the top. You would react from him and he would set everything off.”

It is no surprise to hear tales underlining just how passionate Suarez was – and still is – about giving his absolute all for club and country. He was adored by the Anfield faithful for his tireless work-rate and commitment as much as his skill.

Liverpool fans are almost guaranteed to return to the Champions League next season and in turn some new faces during the summer transfer period.

But regardless of which stars Jurgen Klopp may lure to Merseyside for the 2017-18 campaign, it would take someone extremely special to match the impact of Suarez.

