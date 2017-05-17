Maria Sharapova hasn't received the friendliest reaction since coming back to tennis after her substance abuse ban came to an end just last month.

From voices online to tennis stars current and old, everyone has had their say on Sharapova, and whether or not she deserves a chance via wildcard entries into tournaments.

It seemed like she would be given a wildcard entry into the French Open, thanks to her past form in the competition. She has won it in 2012 and 2014, showing that she can be a winner and star at Roland Garros.

Indeed, before the news broke that she wouldn't be given a wildcard entry, Sharapova was odds-on second favourite to walk away with the title in what would have been a famous (or infamous) victory.

Her odds of 6/1 only bettered by hopeful Simona Halep's 9/2.

There hasn't been enough time for Sharapova to qualify for the French Open since her return from her ban, so she would have been hoping to enter with a wildcard - something that has helped her break back into the top 200 via smaller tournaments and a guaranteed spot at Wimbledon in the summer.

Bernard Giudicelli Ferrandini, the President of the French Tennis Federation, spoke on his reasoning behind denying Sharapova an entry into Roland Garros via wildcard.

He said: “No-one can deny her the two titles, but according to the rules, we couldn’t give her a wildcard.

“She had committed a violation of the tennis programme and had to be suspended for 15 months. Today this is over, she can take her path.

“But if there can be a wildcard for people returning from injuries, there cannot be a wildcard for players returning from doping."

He is right, of course, why should Sharapova's successful past entitle her to wildcard entries over injured players who were never banned from the game?

Despite this, he does acknowledge that this move will be disappointing for Sharapova and her fans, who all would have been hoping for her to perhaps go on and win the tournament.

“I am very sorry for Maria, and for her fans, she might be disappointed, but it is my mission to protect the game and to protect the high standards, and to prevent any doubt on the result.

“That’s the decision."

It would be difficult to be in control of someone's livelihood like this, but the majority of people will feel Mr. Ferrandini has made the correct call. Sharapova should have to work her way into tournaments, just as everyone else.

What do you think? Does Sharapova's past success warrant entry into tournaments via wildcards? Is it unfair to deny her entry after her drugs ban has ended?

