Eddie Hearn is pushing plans for a rematch between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko forward.

Such a move would be exceptional, and the money generated from the original bout would make for an extremely lucrative rematch.

Hearn wants the rematch to take place instead of the mandatory IBF challenge from Kubrat Pulev, or any plans for a potential fight against Tyson Fury.

Talking to World Boxing News, the IBF President Daryl Peoples explained that they had received an exception request on behalf of Anthony Joshua.

“Last Thursday [May 11th], the IBF received an exception request from Matchroom on behalf of Anthony Joshua.

“I’m expecting a reply from Sauerland on behalf of Pulev either today or early tomorrow."

If Hearn's plan is to come to fruition, it would need the go-ahead from Pulev's camp, who could be against the idea considering the profile boost a fight against Joshua would give their man.

“The Board will consider the exception request during the convention next week and determine what actions the IBF will take as soon as a decision has been made."

Following an agreement from Pulev's representatives, Joshua could be granted his exception request, which would allow him to keep his belt despite avoiding a fight with the mandatory challenger.

The fight with Pulev notwithstanding and a move to stage a rematch against Klitschko will not be the best of news for Tyson Fury, who seemed a cert to be Joshua's next big opponent in the ring.

If Pulev decides to let the rematch take place, he will be next in line to fight for the IBF heavyweight title, not Fury, who lost the title eventually to Joshua after being stripped of it back in 2015.

Fury and his team were hopeful of a fight between him and Joshua, which could have been a real money-spinner considering Joshua's current popularity and Fury's own large set of loyal fans.

An all-British fight is usually a big deal, as David Haye and Tony Bellew proved earlier this year.

It was suggested that Fury would face Joshua in April 2018, but any such move for a rematch against Klitschko will see that this is delayed even more.

It is unlikely, too, that Joshua will face off against Klitschko in Wembley again. Potential places such as Wales, the USA, and Dubai have been touted, however.

Would you like to see Joshua in a rematch against Klitschko? Or would you prefer he moved on to new opponents such as Pulev and Fury?

