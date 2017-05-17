GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tyson Fury could be seeing a further setback to his return to boxing.

Tyson Fury dealt yet another setback as boxing return is delayed

Tyson Fury is in danger of having his comeback delayed by a further six months if his promoter Frank Warren cannot win the fight for his boxing suspension to be overturned.

The controversial boxer has seen his career spiral out of control since his famous victory over Wladimir Klitschko, but had been making recoveries building up to a return to the ring sometime this year.

It was confirmed by Fury himself that he had been suffering from depression following a ban from the sport after drug allegations turned out to be true - he tested positive for cocaine during his ban.

The drugs hearings has been ongoing in the meantime, and Fury is looking at the talks continuing on until October, Warren has revealed.

If true, Fury will be staring straight into a further career setback, that would see any potential return to the ring be delayed until December at the earliest.

This, coupled with allegations of an apparent trace of steroids from two years ago, talks of which have been delayed time and time again, have angered all in Fury's camp. They were hoping Fury would return to the ring on the under-card of Billy Joe Saunders on July 8.

Warren has said: "This whole business is outrageous.

"Tyson is being prevented from earning a living and regaining his world titles even though he had not been convicted."

To try and stop any such delay into UKAD talks, Warren is appealing to the British Boxing Board of Control and the Minister for Sport Tracey Crouch to step in and lift Fury's temporary boxing ban or to tell UKAD to get on with proceedings rather than delay them any longer.

"The government should intervene.

"Let UKAD get on with proving Tyson is guilty of something he denies or let him get back to his career.

"Instead they are letting this drag on in secrecy while leaking information themselves."

Warren's allegations are damning, but he is angry at the UKAD's decision to delay any hearings involving Fury, who has been out of action for 18 months because of a conflict of interest for one panel member.

Any new doping accusations have been denied by Fury, who has been training alongside Saunders in a bid to regain fitness - he has already lost 22lb.

Fury, however, has refused to take another drugs test, an act that in itself carries a hefty suspension.

