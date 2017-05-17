Francesco Totti is a Roma legend. Both the city and the club won't be the same without him as his 25-year career is set to come to an end in just two weeks time.

The Serie A side's new director of football, Monchi, hinted recently that this would be the veteran playmaker's final year as a player at the club as he would take up a role alongside the former Sevilla man in the boardroom.

However, the 40-year-old has suggested that Monchi's comments were premature and wide of the mark, and there is a feeling that Totti isn't quite ready to call it a day just yet.

Having made over 800 appearances for his beloved hometown team, he remains the last true one-man club to still grace the pitch, but he still feels as though he can continue playing past his 41st birthday.

So far this season Totti has made a total of 26 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three times, but in recent weeks his playing time has been diminished even further by Luciano Spalletti as Roma attempted to put further pressure on Juventus at the top of the Serie A table.

If he is keen to continue playing, it may mean that he has to do the unthinkable by putting another team's shirt on, and he may be given that opportunity by another legend of the Italian game.

Since hanging up his own boots in 2014, Alessandro Nesta has been embarking on his first moves in the world of management, and has been in charge of NASL side Miami FC since September.

The two men were teammates during Italy's successful World Cup campaign in 2006, though at club level they were often adversaries with Nesta turning out for AC Milan and Roma's arch-rivals Lazio.

Miami is owned by Italian businessman Riccardo Silva, and reports in Italy claim that contact has been made between the club and Totti.

Despite their rivalries during their playing career, Totti and Nesta remain good friends, and the offer is like nothing the former has ever received before.

While it would certainly be interested to see how he fares Stateside, many feel it would be a shame if a player of his calibre and standing would not be able to draw a line under his career in his own terms.

Real Madrid attempted to lure him away from the red and gold of Roma on several occasions but he always remained loyal, picking up one Serie A titles and two Copa Italia trophies for his efforts.

Last year he signed a deal to extend his stay by another season, but it seems likely that if he decides to carry on playing it'll be in America rather than the Italian capital.

