David Moyes slams Arsene Wenger comment as an "insult to football"

Arsene Wenger is yet to confirm whether he will stay on as Arsenal boss beyond the end of this season with just two competitive matches left to play.

The Frenchman found himself under immense pressure to resign or commit to leaving at the conclusion of the campaign amid a string of awful performances between January and April.

The Gunners have steadied to haul themselves back into contention for Champions League qualification, but that alone is unlikely to get the fans of the boss’ back.

Wenger and his team still need Liverpool to drop points if they are to steal into fourth place on the final day of the season – an unlikely outcome given the Reds will host already-relegated Middlesborough.

Considering their strong start to the campaign, Arsenal could be strolling into Europe next season had they managed to cut short their terrible run of form in early 2017.

Some of their worst showings this term have stemmed from a perceived lack of commitment from players and even Wenger, according to some of the Emirates faithful.

With that in mind, the 68-year-old boss’ claim that “some teams turn up, some go on holiday” after West Ham suffered a 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday carries a hint of hypocrisy.

Sunderland manager David Moyes took the accusation that clubs with little left to play for deliberately cruise to the end of the season as offensive.

After watching his side go down 2-0 in north London, he slammed the comments as a disservice to struggling clubs and the sport at large.

"I think that's an insult to football as I've been a player myself," Moyes said, as per ESPN.

"I would hate it if anyone would question me if I was going to chuck a game away.

"We didn't play well on Saturday, we know that but I think you can see Sunderland had a go, tried to score at times but we were outclassed by a better football team.

"The teams have too much pride, the players have too much pride, every game matters, whatever team you support or whoever you play for, you play for the jersey, and would hope every player would do that."

Wenger must surely regret allowing the frustration of results not going his way to get the better of him – especially if this is his last season in charge at Arsenal.

Moyes is unlikely to be alone in his view of the remark, so the Frenchman would be wise to choose his words more wisely if a similar scenario unfolds next weekend.

