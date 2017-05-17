Andy Murray has not had the best 2017.

Since his rise to the number one spot in the world rankings, the Scot has struggled to match his inspiring form of last year, making early exits in several tournaments.

In the space of a week, Murray has gone out of two tournaments early on - most recently losing convincingly 6-2 6-4 to Fabio Fognini in the round of 32 at the Rome Masters just yesterday.

Article continues below

In fact, Murray has lost seven games this year already.

With the French Open just around the corner, Murray is feeling the pressure, and he's admitted that he is not playing good enough tennis at the minute.

Article continues below

He said: "I am just not playing well.

"I mean, the last couple of weeks, they have been tough and I haven't played well."

Murray is concerned by his lack of form heading into the French Open, and is hopeful that he can turn it around in time, but needs to figure out exactly what's going wrong for him at the moment.

"I am just not playing good tennis and I need to try and work out how to turn that around."

Against Fognini, Murray couldn't cope with the intensity of his play-style, which was spurred on by a rambunctious home crowd. Fognini's game was spearheaded by scathing forehands and drop-shot winners.

Speaking of this game, Murray says he was second best throughout.

"I am sure there were a lot of things I could have done better.

"Obviously he started the match extremely well and then mid-to-end part of the second set, there were a few opportunities there.

"But he was taking the ball early, hitting the ball close to the lines and dominating most of the points."

Murray explains that he failed to take any of the opportunities given to him by Fognini, who was quick to the ball and matched anything Murray threw at him.

"Normally during matches your opponent might give you a few opportunities with some errors, and obviously you hope to create a few yourself. That certainly wasn't the case today.

"The only chance I really got was when he was making errors."

Murray needs to pinpoint exactly where he went wrong against Fognini if he stands any chance of dominating the French Open which starts this month.

He needs to somehow find the form that took him to the world number one spot at the end of 2016 to turn his torrid year around.

Is Murray struggling to cope with his world number one ranking? Or is he just suffering from a dip in form?

Let us know in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms