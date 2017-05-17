Arsenal fans blamed Arsene Wenger for the departure of Serge Gnabry last year.

Gnabry struggled for game time at the Emirates Stadium and, following a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion, was sold to Werder Bremen in August.

The 21-year-old has flourished in the Bundesliga, scoring 11 goals in the league and earning a call-up to the senior Germany squad.

Gnabry started Germany’s World Cup qualifier against San Marino in November and made the most of his opportunity, scoring a hat-trick in front of Joachim Low.

So you can understand why Arsenal supporters would be disappointed that Gnabry was allowed to leave north London. But according to Wenger, he isn’t to blame.

"We didn't want to get rid of Gnabry. We wanted to keep him,” the Frenchman said, via ESPN. “But he was in the last year of his contract.

“We were close to extending his contract, but finally he changed his mind and went to Werder Bremen.

“But I think we taught him a lot, and I think if you ask him, he would agree with that."

Bayern Munich's involvement

Rumours that Bayern Munich were involved in the deal one way or another have been persistent, with Wenger hinting as much.

“At the time it looked like Bayern Munich were behind it. I don’t really know,” Wenger is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

And if the latest reports coming out of Germany are to believed, it seems as if Bayern have been steadily planning to sign Gnabry for some time.

Gnabry is close to joining Hoffenheim

According to Sport Bild, Gnabry has a principal agreement to sign for Hoffenheim. Werder Bremen will receive around €10 million for the winger.

But the most interesting part of the move is the clause in Gnabry’s Hoffenheim contract.

Rare clause in Gnabry's contract

Sport Bild claim a release clause will be inserted that can only be triggered by Bayern Munich in 2018.

Ever heard of such a bizarre clause?

There have been a number of strange clauses in contracts - Mario Balotelli was entitled him to a bonus payment of £1 million if he wasn’t sent off on three occasions for violent contact for Liverpool - and Gnabry’s is among the strangest.

If anything, it proves just how much the Bundesliga feeds Bayern's success.

