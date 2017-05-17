One of the biggest success stories of the season has been Kylian Mbappe's emergence into the Monaco team. The teenager has more than played his part in helping the club to the verge of the French title as well as their run to the semi-final of the Champions League.

With 25 goals in all competitions to his name this term, the 18-year-old has seen himself become one of the hottest properties in the game with a whole host of clubs said to be lining up for his signature.

Pundits and fans have been singing his praises all year, but a number of his fellow professionals have since joined the chorus by adding their own platitudes.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has become the latest to do so, explaining that his "exceptional" performances for the principality club have made him a "phenomenon".

"What Mbappe does now in Ligue 1 and even more so in the Champions League in Monaco's great run is exceptional," Benzema told L'Equipe (via Ligue 1).

And while Mbappe has consistently been likened to French legend Thierry Henry because of the similarities in their history and their style of play, Benzema has named somebody else that the teenager reminds him of.

It's someone you wouldn't expect, seeing as he currently plays for Real's arch-rivals Barcelona...

The last player who seemed as good and precocious at this level? Neymar," he added.

At Mbappe's age, Benzema himself was being tipped to become one of the world's greatest strikers, and though he never quite made it to that level he has carved out a pretty decent career for himself regardless.

And it is because of this that Benzema can relate to Mbappe, and has urged the praise heaped on the boy to be more restrained as it can be easy to get lost in it.

"He's a phenomenon for his age, but needs to establish himself long term. At the start, the superlatives come very quickly," Benzema explained.

"I was billed the same way when I made my Lyon debut aged 17, scored my first Champions League goal and then became Ligue 1's leading scorer in 2008. You have to keep the same level when you grow up and are in difficulty.

"That's when you see if you can make the step up, even more so if you're at a very big club, or if you just remain a good player as many have after they shone when they were very young."

