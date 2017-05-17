Lewis Hamilton has revealed to Spanish broadcaster Movistar what he hates most about Formula One after winning the Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.

The 32-year-old Brit was asked by Movistar about Fernando Alonso’s coming negotiations for the 2018 season, and that's when he discussed what he doesn't like about the sport.

He said: "F1 is an unusual sport.

"You can be the best prepared, the fittest, the most talented and still have nothing. It's terrible and something that I don't like about the sport.

"It is like a game of chess.

"You have to make your moves with diligence and care, taking the right decisions at the right time to be in the right place at the right time.”

Astute comments by Hamilton, especially considering his decision to leave McLaren at the end of the 2012 season has earned the Brit two further world championships in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Alonso is certainly one of F1’s most talented drivers; the Spaniard has won world championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

A troubled year at McLaren for the 2007 season resulted in a return to Renault in 2008 and then another move to Ferrari (2010-2014).

Driving the Scuderia for four years yielded no further world championships for Alonso and he voiced doubts over the car's overall performance way back in 2013.

These doubts eventually caused the Spaniard to return to McLaren, a move that has seen Alonso languishing at the bottom or the middle of the grid.

Light may be at the end of the tunnel for Alonso, though, as Mercedes-AMG’s Toto Wolff has not ruled out signing the beleaguered Spaniard for the 2018 season.

In an interview with Spanish newspapers Marca and El Mundo Deportivo, Wolff stated that anything was possible.

"You cannot say 'no' in advance - that would be stupid.

"What you can say is that if he is not the best, he is one of the best out there. His energy and motivation are still there.

"He's in the final stages of his career, but that does not mean he cannot win races and titles in the next two or three years."

If a move to Mercedes-AMG does materialise for 2018, it would mean that Alonso would be partnered again with his teammate/adversary from his first stint with McLaren Lewis Hamilton.

For now, though, the Spanish driver is not going to feature next weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix as he will be driving at the Indy 500 held annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

