Football

Hulk.

Hulk names the Premier League team he has always supported

Football News
24/7

Football Leaks revealed the highest-paid players in the world in their recent book, ‘The Dirty Business of Football’.

Coming in at number one and two respectively were Ezequiel Lavezzi and Carlos Tevez, who earn £41.49 million and £32.99m per year in China.

It was unsurprising to see Hulk’s name among the top 10. The Shanghai SIPG forward earns £320,000-per-week, a perfect illustration of why some players jump at the chance to play in the Chinese Super League.

Hulk is regularly viewed as one of the most overrated players in recent history, his stats on FIFA - in which his pace and shot power are regular in the high 80s - enhancing his reputation.

Fans have longed to see the Brazilian test himself in one of the big leagues - in England, Spain, Italy or Germany - but, since leaving Japan in 2008, he’s played in Portugal, Russia and now China.

So you can understand why fans are sceptical about his true ability.

Hulk's unimpressive record for Brazil

Even his record for the Brazil national team isn’t anything to write home about. The 30-year-old has scored 11 times for the Selecao in 47 appearances, six of those goals coming against South Africa, China, Iraq, Honduras, Panama and Costa Rica.

FBL-MENS-USA-BRA-FRIENDLY

It’s hard to imagine Hulk playing for an elite club in Europe now that he’s rolling in the money in China. Why would anyone swap a pay packet that exceeds £16m-per-year to play in a country where the pressure is increased?

It’s probably why his comments about playing in the Premier League will likely fall on deaf ears.

Hulk names the Premier League team he admires

In an interview with Sport TV, Hulk admitted he’s always dreamt of playing in England’s top flight - and added that he’s an Arsenal supporter.

"It's always been a dream,” the former Zenit man said, via Record. “It's a very competitive championship and the stadiums are full in every game, no matter what the team.

“I always follow the league and I have always supported Arsenal because of their way of playing, but unfortunately they have not won trophies in recent years.”

FBL-ASIA-C1-SHANGHAI SIPG-URAWA RED DIAMONDS

Is Hulk good enough for the Premier League? Let us know in the comments section below!

