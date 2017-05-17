GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Goves vs DeGale.

George Groves explains how close James DeGale rematch is

George Groves has explained that a highly anticipated rematch with James DeGale is very much on the cards and hopes that his old rival will be watching closely while he competes for the WBA title.

The 29-year-old is looking to win a world super-middleweight title at his fourth attempt on asking when he takes on Fedor Chudinov for the WBA 'super' belt on the undercard of Kell Brook-Errol Spence Jr on May 27.

Following his draw with Badou Jack in January, DeGale still holds the IBF title, and Groves believes he will be able to set up another meeting by winning against Chudinov at Brammall Lane.

"Yes certainly. Things have got to fall into place to make that sort of fight happen, but if I was a gambling man I would say it will happen," he said per Sky Sports.

"For me, I've got to go out and win this month, win a world title, and then we can talk sensibly about a James DeGale fight.

"He would love to throw some punches at me and likewise I would love to throw some back at him, so it makes sense to do it.

"If we don't manage to sign for a fight, we will end up doing a spar one day down the Dale [Youth ABC] and not get paid for it, and no one is even going to see it. We want people to see it, so yeah we'll get that fight signed."

Groves recorded a majority decision win over DeGale back in 2011, and went on to say that he would be more than happy to accommodate his old adversary at ringside next weekend.

Boxing at O2 Arena

"Yeah sure, if he wants to come up then he is more than welcome to watch the show," Groves added.

"It's going to be a great show. This is the show to see. You've got Kell Brook against Errol Spence, it's going to be a fantastic fight.

"You're going to see me - I'm not bad - I'm on there and I'm going to try and steal the show."

Since losing to Badou Jack in September 2015, Groves has remained unabated in his past four fights, but hasn't stepped into the ring since November of last year.

