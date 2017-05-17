Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kevin Durant issues response to LaMarcus Aldridge's questionable closeout

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals ended with another victory for the Golden State Warriors, giving them a 2-0 lead in the series against the San Antonio Spurs.

Tuesday night's game was an easier win for them to produce, as they won by a 36-point margin as the final score finished 136-100 in the Warriors' favor at the Oracle Arena. This win also continued the team's undefeated streak in the playoffs this season.

In their first meeting, Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge was highlighted as one of the players of the game after his 28 points gave his team a decent shot of pulling off a surprise upset. However, in the second game, he was in the limelight for the wrong reason.

With three minutes remaining in the second quarter, Kevin Durant was being guarded on the perimeter by Aldridge. Durant went up for the shot while the Spurs star attempted to contest. In his attempt, the 31-year-old ended up moving his foot under the Golden State star's landing area with what appeared to be an extra step.

Durant ended up landing on top of Aldridge's foot after his shot, as you can see in the video below, but no damage was done to either player. The action certainly didn't look malicious, but after what Zaza Pachulia did to Kawhi Leonard recently, some thought the Spurs was trying to do what the Warriors did to them.

The 2014 NBA MVP was asked about his feelings on the moment by a reporter after the game, but he doesn't believe the actions done by Aldridge were done on purpose or as an act of revenge for what happened in the past.

He said, according to CBS Sports: "Bigs are not used to being out on the perimeter and guarding guys on the perimeter. Their whole thing is giving you space so when you pull up they just contest. It's just part of the game. Been happening forever since I've been in the league.

"I think bigs just try to contest shots and sometimes that stuff may happen but it's not on purpose at all. You know LaMarcus he's a stand-up guy. He just plays the game the right way. It wasn't anything more than that. It's just a big out on the perimeter."

These type of incidents have happened several times in the playoffs so far this season, and although some players weren't as lucky as Durant to come away from it injury free, no one has said there was any malicious intent.

The Spurs and Warriors will play Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals this Saturday at the AT&T Center. 

