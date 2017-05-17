Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has used Twitter to react to the French Open's decision not to hand her a wildcard invitation.

Sharapova told her fans that she will do what it takes to reach the top and nothing will stop her from fulfilling her dreams in the sport.

“If this is what it takes to rise up again, then I am in it all the way, everyday.

“No words, games or actions will stop me reaching my own dreams.

“And I have many.”

30-year-old Sharapova’s fans have tweeted their support of the tennis player, with many hoping to see her back in action at the top soon.

The French Tennis Federation, organisers of the French Open, have said that Sharapova missed out on wildcard selection due to the Russian's 15-month doping ban for testing positive for the drug Meldonium.

FTF president Bernard Giudicelli announced the decision on a Facebook live broadcast on Tuesday explaining to viewers that although he was sorry for Maria, he believed that the right choice had been made.

"I decided not to give Maria Sharapova a wild card. I'm very sorry for Maria, very sorry for her fans. They might be disappointed. She might be very disappointed.

"But it's my responsibility, it's my mission to protect the game and protect the high standards of the game.

“This suspension is over, and she can take her path toward new success. But while there can be a wild card for return from injury, there can't be a wild card for return from doping."

Other tennis stars have also reacted to the 30-year-old’s ban, with Novak Djokovic stating that it will be tough on Sharapova after so long away from the Tour circuit.

The 30-year-old played at the Italian Open this week on a wildcard ticket, and by winning her match in Rome, she entered the ranks of the top 200 players in the world.

Sadly for Maria, that performance has not earned her the right to even be considered for the qualifying stage for Roland Garros, though it does mean that the Russian has enough points to enter the qualifying stages for Wimbledon.

You can see Sharapova’s tweet here:

