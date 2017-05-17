GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Maria Sharapova.

Maria Sharapova reacts to being banned from the French Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has used Twitter to react to the French Open's decision not to hand her a wildcard invitation.

Sharapova told her fans that she will do what it takes to reach the top and nothing will stop her from fulfilling her dreams in the sport.

“If this is what it takes to rise up again, then I am in it all the way, everyday.

Article continues below

“No words, games or actions will stop me reaching my own dreams.

“And I have many.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

30-year-old Sharapova’s fans have tweeted their support of the tennis player, with many hoping to see her back in action at the top soon.

The French Tennis Federation, organisers of the French Open, have said that Sharapova missed out on wildcard selection due to the Russian's 15-month doping ban for testing positive for the drug Meldonium.

FTF president Bernard Giudicelli announced the decision on a Facebook live broadcast on Tuesday explaining to viewers that although he was sorry for Maria, he believed that the right choice had been made.

"I decided not to give Maria Sharapova a wild card. I'm very sorry for Maria, very sorry for her fans. They might be disappointed. She might be very disappointed.

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2017 - Day Three

"But it's my responsibility, it's my mission to protect the game and protect the high standards of the game.

“This suspension is over, and she can take her path toward new success. But while there can be a wild card for return from injury, there can't be a wild card for return from doping."

Other tennis stars have also reacted to the 30-year-old’s ban, with Novak Djokovic stating that it will be tough on Sharapova after so long away from the Tour circuit. 

The Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2017 - Day Three

The 30-year-old played at the Italian Open this week on a wildcard ticket, and by winning her match in Rome, she entered the ranks of the top 200 players in the world.

Sadly for Maria, that performance has not earned her the right to even be considered for the qualifying stage for Roland Garros, though it does mean that the Russian has enough points to enter the qualifying stages for Wimbledon.

You can see Sharapova’s tweet here:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
French Open
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Batista rips into WWE for one of 2016's most controversial decisions

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Manchester United's first summer signing might surprise fans [Mail]

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Three new matches added to Backlash during Smackdown

Three new matches added to Backlash during Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again