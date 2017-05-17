Batista on WWE suspending his friend Titus O'Neil

Former WWE Superstar Batista may not be with the company anymore, but that doesn't mean he's not keeping up with the product.

The former World Heavyweight and WWE Champion has since departed from the world of pro wrestling in favor of a career on the big screen. He's landed major roles in films such as Guardians Of The Galaxy (part one and two), Blade Runner, Avengers (portraying his Guardians Of The Galaxy character), and Escape Plan Two.

Recently, Batista joined former fellow WWE Superstar Chris Jericho on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, to talk about a variety of topics. During the interview, Batista was asked if he still watches WWE TV, to which he responded that he does from time to time.

"The Animal" admitted that he's a big fan of Bray Wyatt and would've loved to work with him when he still worked in the squared circle (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I haven't watched in a long time, but, yeah, I was watching kind of once in a while. Well, the new guys that I did like, they're not really new anymore.

"Bray Wyatt. I thought he was incredible. I love everything about that kid."

"I would've loved to have worked with him. Yeah, and super athletic. He can go! I love that kid. He can run his mouth too. And personally I just like him."

Batista observed, "[there is] nothing real pretentious about him. He just wants to work and have good matches and I think he's super talented. But he'd be at the top of my list."

Batista also stated that he'd like to work with his close, personal friend Titus O'Neil:

"Titus is my boy. I would love to go and do something with him, whether it's against him or tag with him, but I'd love it just so I can say that we did because we have never gotten the chance to work together and I've known him for years."

O'Neil was suspended by the WWE for a controversial reason, in which he held his hand in front of Vince McMahon to allow Stephanie to walk backstage first, telling Vince 'Ladies first.' This upset Batista, who said he advised O'Neil to leave the WWE after the ordeal:

"I told him he should have left the WWE after he got suspended. I said, 'dude, I would have been out of there.'

"No, I hated it because I thought that was a conversation Vince should have pulled him aside and said, 'don't ever f--king do that again' and it never would have happened again.

"It should have been a man-to-man thing if he had such an issue with it, which I could see a point where he may. It's just bad timing. But Vince is a playful guy.

"We're always grabbing each other. He always wants to wrestle. And once you get the mindset that you guys are on those terms, that's what it is.

"Don't just change your mind, man, because of the timing."

"I hated to see it and I felt like it was such a slap in the face and I really felt like it was spit right in his face. Also suspended him right through WrestleMania. You don't do that.

"A guy busts his ass all year long and then you take that away from him?"

"He could do numerous things and he's not making a ton of money with the company, so I think he could easily transition into something else, but he just loves [professional] wrestling.

"He grew up a fan. This is his dream and he's not giving it up till they force him out the doors. He's not giving it up!"

