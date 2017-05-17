Top indie star's surprising response to Randy Orton's 'dive' comments

Randy Orton has taken some major heat from indie stars as of late.

Earlier this week Orton retweeted a critical Tweet of today's indie scene that implied the styles amongst all the promotions are pretty much the same. A barrage of current and former stars, including The Young Bucks and CM Punk, responded to the Tweet and Orton's criticism.

One of the biggest stars on the indie market today is none other than Will Ospreay. Ospreay recently did an interview with ESPN to talk about his career, and had this to say about Orton's comments:

“I thought it was really funny. I do agree a bit, quite a lot of it. I do feel like wrestling has become very similar [in style], but just listen to that crowd from New York.

"It is that format, and everyone was going insane. I don’t know what to say but … dive.”

Ospreay recently put on a tremendous match with Jay White at ROH War of the Worlds, which he believes is a Match Of The Year candidate:

"It was incredible," Ospreay told ESPN.com. "Before we made our entrance I could hear the crowd cheering my name.

"I'm still new to America. It's really humbling that people believe in what I do. There's always a couple haters, but at the end of the day, who cares.

"I'm entertaining the people that wanna be entertained. I feel like at the end of that match, I turned a lot of those guys into fans."

“Jay White is probably one of the most polite and down-to-earth guys I’ve ever met. He was brought up through the young lion New Japan Dojo, so he knows his stuff.

"He’s probably going to be the biggest star once he goes back to Japan.

"I consider him a friend, and I think he would even say, as well, that we were overwhelmed by the people and the kind of response we had with people saying that was probably the best match on the card, and some people were even saying it was probably match of the year.

"I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s incredible.'”

As for a possible future in WWE, the 24-year-old Ospreay has aspirations to retire by the age of 30 and feels that his love for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) will keep him with the promotion for the rest of his career:

"I'm living this dream and doing so much, but my goal, to be honest, is to retire at the age of 30 and have a house and just stay in England and just chill out and help the independent wrestling scene," Ospreay said.

"That's my goal, but I don't think that'll ever happen. I think I'll stay with New Japan for the rest of my life, if I'm honest. I love it there."

