On the face of it, Pep Guardiola has very little to show for his first season in the Premier League as Manchester City manager.

His side look to be heading towards a top four finish should they beat Watford on the final day, but securing Champions League football isn't good enough.

Guardiola arrived in England with the intention of challenging for the title and winning silverware, yet City have managed neither, having struggled to keep up with Chelsea and Tottenham.

Article continues below

The Spaniard's shortcomings have drawn criticism from fans and the media alike, with Gary Neville recently claiming he will not succeed if he doesn't change his tactics.

"There is a template of what Pep Guardiola is and it is what he is taking this team towards," Neville said on Sky Sports while analysing City's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Article continues below

"It would defy Premier League logic and what I've always thought of, having to wade through those winter months and playing those horrible games that we know exist.

"Can you win a league playing that way? It's interesting, it will be the real test of him."

Jamie Carragher echoed Neville's sentiment, questioning whether City's squad possesses the required power and strength to win the Premier League.

However, when asked about the pair's comments on his style last Friday, Guardiola ignored Carragher and instead aimed a cheeky dig at Neville.

Guardiola has managed in Spain and Germany with Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively, winning countless trophies during such time.

His record speaks for itself and he used Neville's failed spell as Valencia manager to highlight how playing in foreign leagues isn't easy (see below at 0:28, or click HERE).

"For example, Gary Neville the other day said maybe we should change the way we play," Guariola said. "He cannot say that because he was not abroad to play in other leagues.

"He was in other leagues as a manager (in La Liga with Valencia), but he realised it is not easy to be a manager there. It's not easy!

"So don't think too much here, or that you're special and better. You have to look in other places."

Burn. Neville has been widely mocked for his disastrous spell in Spain and now Guardiola has rubbed salt into the wounds.

Neville often speaks a lot of sense on Sky Sports, but perhaps questioning a manager of Guardiola's quality and track record was a step too far.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms