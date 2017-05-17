GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

CM Punk.

CM Punk's current MTV project could mean bad news for his UFC career

It was revealed last month that CM Punk’s UFC career had taken an interesting turn as his next appearance on television wouldn’t have been inside of the Octagon, but on reality TV instead.

Punk has now appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, which is a mini-series where Punk and nine other professional sports stars will go head-to-head with former winners of MTV shows Real World and Road Rules in athletic competitions.

NEW PROJECT

Punk is joined by the likes of Shawne Merriman and Lolo Jones, where each athlete will have the opportunity to win $50,000 for a charity of their choosing with the former WWE superstar competing for PAWS Chicago, a no-kill animal shelter in his home city.

While that’s a fantastic way for Punk to remain in the limelight and slightly raise the UFC’s profile, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has speculated that this move probably means bad news for his future inside of the Octagon.

The update comes from Ringside News who discussed what Meltzer claimed during the mailbag segment on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

He highlighted that UFC isn’t interested in offering the former WWE Champion any fights, and it’s part of the reason why he opted to jump into the MTV show rather than wait for his contract to expire.

WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD?

In January, Punk mentioned to FOX Sports that he’s confident of working out a second fight with UFC president Dana White, hinting that it may end up being elsewhere having failed to impress during his first outing against Mickey Gall.

He said: “I am working on it feverishly. I’m throwing names at Dana [White], opponents, dates.

“I don’t know if he’s waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is but if it doesn’t happen in the UFC, it will happen somewhere else. I’m dedicated to fighting and training. We’ll get there.”

Punk being open to competing elsewhere is an interesting point, as Meltzer hinted on the show that it would probably be best for Punk if UFC releases him – and it certainly looks like this is the direction the company is heading in as they’re showing little to no interest in putting him inside of the Octagon again.

Meltzer claimed this as he feels Punk could go to Bellator MMA instead where he’d be a better fit where you take his age and experience into account, as they’d be able to find a more suitable opponent compared to the calibre of talent in the UFC.

Bellator MMA has shown interest in him so maybe once the current MTV show he’s a part of ends, he may need to consider his options.

What do you think the future has in store for CM Punk? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

