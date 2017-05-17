GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Cesc and RVP.

Comparing Arsenal's XI on FIFA 10 and FIFA 17

Glance through Arsenal’s squads over the past few seasons and you’ll notice a common theme.

The Gunners tend to have a deadly striker, a creative midfielder and one reliable centre-back, surrounded by an array of players of slightly less ability.

In the 2009-10 season: Robin van Persie was the forward, Cesc Fabregas was the playmaker and Thomas Vermaelen the leader in defence.

This season, those aforementioned roles are occupied by Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny respectively.

Not since 2004 has Arsene Wenger been able to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League. The squads of 09-10 and 16-17 had talent but also had some glaring deficiencies.

GiveMeSport has a look at how both squads shaped up on FIFA 10 and FIFA 17. You’ll notice the quality mixed in with the severely average in both sides.

FIFA 10 (4-2-3-1)

GK | Manuel Almunia | 82

Arsenal v Rangers - Emirates Cup

RB | Bacary Sagna | 85

Arsenal's French defender Bacary Sagna i

CB | William Gallas | 84

Arsenal's French defender William Gallas

CB | Thomas Vermaelen | 79

p1bgbfkg14l7g11v3sbgle8e57b.jpg

LB | Gael Clichy | 80

Villarreal v Arsenal - UEFA Champions League

CM | Alex Song | 71

Manchester City v Arsenal - Carling Cup Quarter Final

CM | Cesc Fabregas | 86

p1bgbfp9ae2jsk9hto055as5jd.jpg

RW | Theo Walcott | 79

Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League

CAM | Samir Nasri | 82

Portsmouth v Arsenal - Premier League

LW | Andrey Arshavin | 86

Arsenal's Russian player Andrei Arshavin

ST | Robin van Persie | 88

p1bgbfhdvf1i3l1ghr1g0mb1u1d159.jpg

FIFA 17 (3-4-2-1)

GK | Petr Cech | 88

p1bgbg116m3hhvgsd9nmpdpf.jpg

RCB | Shkodran Mustafi | 83

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN CITY

CB | Laurent Koscielny | 85

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League

LCB | Nacho Monreal | 81

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

RM | Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | 79

p1bgbg4sc614gj1bfr1525gf41a28h.jpg

CM | Aaron Ramsey | 84

Arsenal v Manchester City - The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

CM | Granit Xhaka | 84

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

LM | Kieran Gibbs | 80

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

AM | Mesut Ozil | 89

p1bgbgats21umr1hsl1eq015bvg5tj.jpg

AM | Alexis Sanchez | 87

p1bgbgb9031opd1qvr19gt1d6hlqvl.jpg

ST | Olivier Giroud | 83

FBL-ENG-PR-STOKE-ARSENAL

The results

Arsenal's side on FIFA 10 had an average rating of 82. That's *just* less than the rating on FIFA 17 - 83.9.

But Arsenal's team on FIFA 18 will be rated much worse if Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both leave the club in the summer.

Both stars have one year remaining on their contracts and may have to settle for Europa League football next campaign, prompting BBC pundit Garth Crooks to suggest Ozil should leave the Emirates Stadium.

Crooks' bizarre comment about Ozil

And where does Crooks want to see Ozil end up? Tottenham Hotspur.

Yes. You read that correctly.

“A player with his talent would be more appreciated at a club like Tottenham," Crooks wrote. "Now at this moment I may have Arsenal fans foaming at the mouth at the very thought of Ozil defecting to White Hart Lane but frankly it is a better fit.

“Only at Spurs will the fans accommodate players like Ozil. You see, at Spurs it is all about the football while at Arsenal it is all about the winning.”

Southampton v Arsenal - Premier League

Which three players should Arsenal sign in the summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

