While it's been a frustrating season on the whole for Michy Batshuayi, he couldn't have hoped for a better end to his debut campaign at Chelsea.

Prior to last Friday's 1-0 win over West Brom to clinch the Premier League title, the Belgian hadn't started a single league game.

But when he came on with 14 minutes remaining at the Hawthorns, he showed exactly why Antonio Conte spent £33 million to sign him last summer.

Article continues below

When Cesar Azpilicueta crossed into the box, Batshuayi was in the right place at the right time to slot past Ben Foster and seal the title-winning three points.

And as if that wasn't good enough, Batshuayi then capped his first Premier League start of the season against Watford on Monday with a goal.

Article continues below

The 23-year-old has since admitted to feeling frustrated at Stamford Bridge but understands he must work hard for opportunities at a club of Chelsea's size and ambitions.

"There were a lot of frustrations, but this is a big club, with a lot of good players," he told the Guardian. "I need to understand it a bit too. I'm a bit younger than some of the other guys.

"I can only keep on working hard. We have a very good squad, with lots of good players. Lovely and humble lads too. Chelsea feels like a big family.

"I’m happy. My teammates have always been supporting me. They encouraged me to grab my chance and advised me not to let my head down. They are happy for me now. That’s very positive."

However, things have just got even better for Batshuayi. Following his winner against West Brom, Batshuayi demanded that he received a Team of the Week card on FIFA 17 from EA Sports.

EA soon tweeted back by telling Batshuayi they saw his goal against West Brom, to which he replied: "IT'S HAPPENING GUYS 😂😂😂."

And now it has happened. In recognition of the striker's goal and performance last Friday, EA have awarded him an 84-rated Team of the Week upgrade (see below).

Safe to say Batshuayi is absolutely buzzing about his new card.

Not even an hour after EA announced the Team of the Week, the Belgium international hilariously tweeted them saying: "IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED 😍🔥❤ Need one last so I can be faster 😂 (who cares about my passing 😭😅)."

Batshuayi is buzzing. His new card, as you can see below, has 85 pace, 83 shooting, 84 dribbling and 78 physical, although he isn't too keen on being given 62 passing.

You can't have it all, Michy!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms