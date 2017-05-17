There is no denying that without Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace would have almost certainly slipped into the Premier League relegation zone this season.

The 24-year-old winger has enjoyed the most productive season of his career to date with seven goals and nine assists to his name and just when Palace needed them the most.

The Ivory Coast international scored a big move to Manchester United in 2013, but was back at Selhurst Park just two years later when he failed to breakthrough at Old Trafford.

Upon returning to the Eagles, Zaha penned a five-and-a-half-year deal and has picked up right where he left off.

He was the subject of a £21 million bid from Tottenham in the summer and the opportunity to become one of Mauricio Pochettino's troops has got to be one of the most appealing opportunities in the game right now.

However, it appears as though Zaha is going to spurn advances from bigger clubs and opt to sign a new deal with Palace, despite ample time remaining on his current contract.

Maybe Zaha has learned the grass even always greener since his experience with United, but most fans would agree he would be a geat fit with a young, athletic and energetic Spurs side.

Most fans, anyway. One Spurs fan reacted to the news of Zaha potentially signing a new deal at Palace by insisting: "Found his level Palace are happy with players who turn up once every 3/4 games."

As you can see from the tweet below, Zaha wasn't prepared to take that one lying down.

Footballers don't often respond to critics on Twitter, mostly because they would be there all day.

Still, boss Sam Allardyce said back in March that he hopes the Spurs interest won't turn his star winger's head down the line.

“I hope it’s not easy to turn Wilf’s head,” said Allardyce. “Wilf himself is a mature adult now. He’s seen an awful lot of what happens in football from a very young age, experienced a glory move which didn’t quite work out, and then come back here.

"While he gets advice from outside the club, I hope he draws on his own experiences and makes his own decisions rather than relying on what others are saying he should do. Of course, we would hope he’d stay at Palace for the foreseeable future."

