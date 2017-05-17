It hasn't been a great week for one former WWE Superstar.

Former six-time WWE Hardcore Champion Al Snow was arrested over the weekend in Winchester, Kentucky because of what he called a typo. Apparently, Snow was arrested after three police officers asked for his ID while he was dealing with some car trouble, and there was a warrant out for him.

The warrant stems from a ticket he received two years ago for a broken light and an expired insurance ID. Due to a typo, however, a bench warrant was out for his arrest and he paid the price for it Monday.

He was taken to jail and was released after paying a $234 fine. Snow took to Twitter to clear everything up regarding his arrest after news broke this morning:

"To clear up my arrest, I had a ticket from 2 years ago,broken light & expired insurance ID card,took care of it but thanks to a typo there was a bench warrant for me I was completely unaware of.

"My car was having trouble 3 police approached and asked for ID and I was taken in and paid a 234 dollar fine and was released .

"A typo resulted in my arrest, and now I’ve spent time in the big house lol Be careful."

Wrestling Inc. has obtained a photo of Snow's mug shot which you can check out by clicking this link here.

Snow got his first big break in the business when he signed with ECW back in 1995. He bad a brief run with the company before signing with Smokey Mountain Wrestling that same year. He would also sign on with the WWE that same year and remained with the company until 1997 when he returned to ECW.

After a year with ECW, Snow returned to the WWE and established himself as one of the premiere contenders for the Hardcore title, winning the strap six times over the course of his career. Snow had great moments on WWE TV with the likes of Mick Foley, The Rock, a European Title feud with William Regal, and his iconic 'head' gimmick.

Snow remained with the company in an in-ring capacity up until 2007 when he was sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling, WWE's developmental territory, to be a trainer. The WWE cut ties with OVW in 2008, however, and Snow was out of his job with the company.

Today, Snow is currently working the independent circuit in addition to doing work with Impact Wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Snow's arrest earlier this week?

