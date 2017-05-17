GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Klopp.

Who Jurgen Klopp wants to sign for Liverpool this summer

Football News
24/7

Liverpool will learn whether they’ve had a decent season or a disappointing one on Sunday.

Victory over Middlesbrough will confirm qualification into the Champions League - even if it is only the play-off round if they finish fourth.

However, failure to beat the already relegated side could see their top four hopes slip through their fingers and allow Arsenal to pip them to it.

And whether they come fourth or fifth could have a massive impact on their transfer activity this summer.

Qualifying for Europe’s elite competition brings with it extra money, whilst the appeal of playing Champions League football is extremely tempting.

Despite that, it seems Jurgen Klopp has already identified the players he wants to sign this summer.

The Independent believes the German is keen to sign five players in the coming months. Here they are:

Ryan Sessegnon

Liverpool are confident of signing the highly-rated 16-year-old from Fulham for around £15m. Despite the competition from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, Klopp believes he can strike a deal to sign the full-back.

Reading v Fulham - Sky Bet Championship Play Off: Second Leg

Timo Werner

With Daniel Sturridge’s future in doubt and Divock Origi failing to consistently impress, Klopp wants to add another striker to his ranks.

Step forward 21-year-old German Timo Werner.

He’s scored 21 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches for RB Leipzig this season and has already made an appearance for Germany.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-MUNICH

Naby Keita

Naby Keita has also impressed for Leipzig this season with the 22-year-old being named in CIES’s European Team of the Season.

With Jordan Henderson’s continual struggles with injury and Lucas Leiva’s future was unknown, another midfielder is needed.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-DARMSTADT

Andrew Robertson

Last week, the Mirror reported that Liverpool had already struck a deal for Andrew Robertson. He was relegated with Hull City last weekend and is unlikely to drop down into the Championship with them.

Signing him and Sessegnon would put an end to Liverpool’s worries at full-back.

FBL-ENG-PR-HULL-SWANSEA

Virgil van Dijk

Probably the player that would command the biggest transfer fee out of the five, with Southampton demanding around £60m.

Despite that, Liverpool are still pursuing him - although they fear a move to Chelsea is more likely.

FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-SOUTHAMPTON

Topics:
Adam Lallana
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Football

