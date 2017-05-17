When a character usually fails in the WWE, there’s either no chance that the competitor can achieve any sort of success in the company or they reinvent themselves and it works out as a blessing in disguise.

Just look at The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kane and Triple H as just some of the examples where their original gimmicks failed to take off, before they were repackaged and hit new levels of stardom.

CHARACTER CHANGES

Perhaps the best example in recent years saw Randy Orton punt kick Husky Harris off the main roster when he was a part of the New Nexus, before he was sent back down to NXT and start from scratch.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He then transformed into Bray Wyatt where he was one of the best things that emerged from NXT, aligning himself with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan before they made their exciting main roster debut and offered something fresh the second they arrived.

Despite The Eater of Worlds being a victim of bad booking and not hitting the heights many had expected him to, the potential has been there and will always remain as there’s still so much he can do.

Article continues below

One man that’s often credited for the success of numerous NXT stars is the late Dusty Rhodes, and his involvement with Wyatt was no different.

In fact, he wanted Wyatt to immerse himself with his new character to such an extent that he demanded he goes to jury duty while remaining in character.

This is something Reddit user ‘Suplex-City’ brought up on the Squared Circle thread, picking out the interesting fact from the new NXT: The Future is Now book.

JURY DUTY

Wyatt claimed: “Bray began with my real life-lunacy. I’ve always been an against all authority kind of child.

“I was a big fan of Rage Against the Machine, they were a big influence on my life as a child, so when I started working with Dusty Rhodes, I began losing my mind on a very real level. I became obsessed with this character.”

When Husky Harris failed on the main roster, he then devoted all of his time to perfecting the Wyatt persona.

He added: “I was going to jury duty in my hometown, and Dusty made me go to jury duty as Bray. Dusty told me, ‘This is the perfect exercise. Become Bray.’

“I literally went to jury duty as Bray Wyatt. I was so immersed in the character that I didn’t break once. Obviously, I didn’t get picked for jury duty, but I had the white pants, Hawaiian shirt, the whole nine yards.

“There were no fragments of Husky Harris. Husky Harris was dead, and he was to stay dead. I was Bray Wyatt. We were one.”

It would have been hilarious to see Wyatt in the courtroom wearing his fedora and the rest of his attire, but it just shows how serious Dusty took character development in the hope of finding stars for the future.

What do you make of Dusty Rhodes sending Bray Wyatt to jury duty in character? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms