AJ Styles' WWE debut like you've never seen it before

AJ Styles' WWE debut was "Phenomenal" to say the least.

"The Champ That Runs The Camp" has already established himself as one of the best WWE Superstars on the company's roster today, and it's crazy to think that his debut with the company was just over a year ago.

Styles made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) last year when he entered at the No. 3 spot and went one-on-one with Roman Reigns for some time. He was very well received by the WWE Universe who wanted Styles to come over to the company for some time already.

While the WWE's camera focused on Roman Reigns for a significant amount of time during Styles entrance, one fan has compiled a great video showing Styles predominantly more making his way to the ring.

You can check that out right here:

Styles began earning his fame in the world of professional wrestling during his time in Ring Of Honor (ROH). He had matches with various talents during his time with the promotion, including multiple time WWE Champion CM Punk.

He then propelled himself into a whole new tier of superstardom by making a name for himself in TNA and becoming a multiple time NWA and X-Division Champion. Styles was involved in the inauguration of the X-Division championship, serving as the title's inaugural champion. After over a decade with the company Styles decided to depart and work the indie circuit.

Styles began doing work for various promotions which included work in Mexico, Japan, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) where he established himself as a member of The Bullet Club, and a return to ROH.

After fielding offers from both TNA and WWE, Styles eventually decided to join the WWE and make his historic debut at the Royal Rumble. After a great rivalry with Chris Jericho that saw his first ever WrestleMania match against "Y2J", Styles eventually went on to win the WWE Championship against Dean Ambrose at Backlash on pay-per-view (PPV).

After a 140-day title reign, Styles dropped his title to John Cena at the Royal Rumble this past January. He then entered a program with SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon and the two put on a tremendous match that stole the show at WrestleMania 33 last month.

Now Styles is expected to challenge Kevin Owens for the United States Championship at Backlash this weekend (Sun. May 21, 2017) on PPV.

